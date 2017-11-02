Market Overview

52 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2017 12:29pm
Gainers

  • Ocera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OCRX) shares jumped 68.5 percent to $1.68 after the company agreed to be acquired by Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) for $1.52 per share.
  • Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) shares gained 42.3 percent to $3.43 after falling 6.95 percent on Wednesday.
  • AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE: AAC) climbed 41.9 percent to $10.71 after the company posted better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
  • Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares surged 40.7 percent to $3.11 as the company reported a Sublicense deal with Shire's Baxalta for PolyXen technology.
  • Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares rose 28.6 percent to $2.70.
  • Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESIO) gained 28.1 percent to $20.90 as the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued a strong Q3 forecast.
  • Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ: AFAM) shares jumped 23.4 percent to $49.85.
  • Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE: IO) shares rose 22.4 percent to $9.55 following Q3 results. Ion Geophysical reported Q3 profit of $4.9 million.
  • DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) surged 20.2 percent to $0.950 on upbeat Q3 earnings.
  • Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTL) climbed 19.8 percent to $3.39. Westell Technologies reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share on revenue of $17.2 million.
  • Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ: ATTU) shares surged 19.2 percent to $7.83 after the company reported Q3 results and named Mark Logan as Chief Operating Officer.
  • Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) climbed 17.9 percent to $71.82 after the company reported strong results for its third quarter.
  • Resolute Forest Products Inc (NYSE: RFP) shares rose 16.2 percent to $6.80. Resolute reported preliminary Q3 earnings of $0.26 per share on sales of $885 million.
  • SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) gained 15.4 percent to $8.23 on strong Q3 results.
  • Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ: AMED) surged 15.4 percent to $53.59. Benchmark upgraded Amedisys from Hold to Buy, while Mizuho upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy.
  • TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TACT) shares jumped 15.2 percent to $11.29 on better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) gained 15 percent to $139.27 after the company disclosed ‘positive’ results from Phase 3 APOLLO study of patisiran.
  • Titan International Inc (NYSE: TWI) rose 14.7 percent to $11.19 as the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
  • China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares gained 14.6 percent to $34.60 after dropping 27.05 percent on Wednesday.
  • Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) shares rose 13.9 percent to $8.74.
  • AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) climbed 13.3 percent to $23.35 on narrower-than-expected Q3 loss.
  • Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE: EXK) rose 12.1 percent to $2.22 following Q3 results.
  • Tenaris SA (ADR) (NYSE: TS) gained 8.3 percent to $29.63. Tenaris reported Q3 earnings of $0.09 per share on sales of $1.303 billion.
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA) shares gained 7.8 percent to $6.08. Boehringer Ingelheim and Dicerna reported a research collaboration to develop novel treatments for chronic liver diseases including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
  • L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) shares climbed 7.3 percent to $46.80 after reporting encouraging October sales data.
  • Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) gained 6.8 percent to $25.88. Exelixis reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.26 per share on revenue of $152.5 million.


Losers

  • Cartesian Inc (NASDAQ: CRTN) shares dipped 39.7 percent to $0.272 after the company reported the exploration of strategic alternatives. The company announced resignation of Peter Woodward as CEO and John Ferrara as CFO.
  • IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ: PI) shares dropped 32.5 percent to $22.14 after Q3 earnings. The company's Q4 guidance fell way below estimates.
  • KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) shares tumbled 29 percent to $17.62. Kemet reported preliminary Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share on sales of $301.5 million.
  • Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE: TCAP) shares fell 26.5 percent to $9.00 after the company posted downbeat Q3 earnings and announced plans to explore strategic alternatives.
  • Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL) dropped 26.1 percent to $30.29 as the company posted weaker-than-expected Q3 results and lowered its forecast.
  • TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) fell 25.1 percent to $49.72 as the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings and announced a $400 million buyback. The company also announced the resignation of its President Robert B. Aiken.
  • OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) declined 23.6 percent to $14.53. OraSure posted Q3 earnings of $0.09 per share on revenue of $42.3 million.
  • Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: HABT) dropped 22.7 percent to $9.55 on downbeat quarterly earnings. Baird downgraded Habit Restaurants from Outperform to Neutral.
  • Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 22.4 percent to $1.72 as the company announced Q3 results.
  • ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE: ARC) shares tumbled 22.1 percent to $ 3.46 as the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings and lowered its FY17 guidance.
  • Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CIE) dropped 21.5 percent to $ 0.785. Cobalt International Energy posted quarterly GAAP loss of $5.05 per share on revenue of $14.43 million.
  • Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ: OCLR) declined 20.6 percent to $6.36, despite a Q1 earnings beat.
  • Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) shares dropped 19.7 percent to $59.77 after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) slipped 19.1 percent to $11.34 after the company reported downbeat results for its third quarter and lowered its 2017 guidance.
  • AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) dropped 17.2 percent to $ 13.20. AMAG Pharmaceuticals reported a Q3 loss of $152.1 million.
  • Heska Corp (NASDAQ: HSKA) slipped 17.1 percent to $80.45. Heska posted Q3 earnings of $0.40 per share on revenue of $31.4 million. The company also lowered its FY 2017 sales guidance.
  • FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) fell 15.6 percent to $16.01 after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q3 loss.
  • Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) declined 13.8 percent to $ 57.30. Tempur Sealy posted upbeat Q3 earnings, but sales missed estimates.
  • GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) dropped 12.8 percent to $9.30. GoPro reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. However, the company issued a weak Q4 guidance, with EPS in the range of 37 cents-47 cents, well short of Wall Street's 56-cent estimate.
  • Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) declined 12.4 percent to $22.32. Intellia Therapeutics priced its 6.25 million share offering at $24.00 per share.
  • Cellectis SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares declined 11.8 percent to $26.02 after dropping 16.65 percent on Wednesday.
  • Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) dropped 11.5 percent to $14.30. Epizyme posted a Q3 loss of $0.63 per share. RBC Capital downgraded Epizyme from Outperform to Sector Perform.
  • Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) slipped 11.4 percent to $4.82 following larger-than-expected Q3 loss.
  • Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) shares fell 11.3 percent to $28.53 after the company reported weak quarterly earnings and issued a lower guidance.
  • FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) slipped 11.2 percent to $14.53. FireEye reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its third quarter, but issued a weak guidance for the current quarter.
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares slipped 6.2 percent to $301.34. Tesla reported a third-quarter loss of $2.92 per share. The electric carmaker delivered third-quarter sales of $2.98 billion, beating estimates by $680 million.

