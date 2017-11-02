25 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESIO) rose 27.2 percent to $20.74 as the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued a strong Q3 forecast.

(NASDAQ: ESIO) rose 27.2 percent to $20.74 as the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued a strong Q3 forecast. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) rose 24.3 percent to $75.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong results for its third quarter.

(NASDAQ: NBIX) rose 24.3 percent to $75.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong results for its third quarter. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TACT) rose 12.2 percent to $11.00in the pre-market trading session on better-than-expected Q3 results.

(NASDAQ: TACT) rose 12.2 percent to $11.00in the pre-market trading session on better-than-expected Q3 results. China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares rose 9.8 percent to $33.15 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 27.05 percent on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: CIFS) shares rose 9.8 percent to $33.15 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 27.05 percent on Wednesday. Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ: ATTU) shares rose 8.5 percent to $7.13 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported Q3 results and named Mark Logan as Chief Operating Officer.

(NASDAQ: ATTU) shares rose 8.5 percent to $7.13 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported Q3 results and named Mark Logan as Chief Operating Officer. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA) shares rose 8.2 percent to $6.10 in pre-market trading. Boehringer Ingelheim and Dicerna reported a research collaboration to develop novel treatments for chronic liver diseases including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

(NASDAQ: DRNA) shares rose 8.2 percent to $6.10 in pre-market trading. Boehringer Ingelheim and Dicerna reported a research collaboration to develop novel treatments for chronic liver diseases including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. Tenaris SA (ADR) (NYSE: TS) rose 7.1 percent to $29.30 in pre-market trading. Tenaris reported Q3 earnings of $0.09 per share on sales of $1.303 billion.

(NYSE: TS) rose 7.1 percent to $29.30 in pre-market trading. Tenaris reported Q3 earnings of $0.09 per share on sales of $1.303 billion. L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) shares rose 6.5 percent to $46.44 in pre-market trading after reporting encouraging October sales data.

(NYSE: LB) shares rose 6.5 percent to $46.44 in pre-market trading after reporting encouraging October sales data. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) rose 6.1 percent to $25.70 in pre-market trading. Exelixis reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.26 per share on revenue of $152.5 million.

(NASDAQ: EXEL) rose 6.1 percent to $25.70 in pre-market trading. Exelixis reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.26 per share on revenue of $152.5 million. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) rose 5.5 percent to $3.49 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ: PI) shares fell 27.7 percent to $23.70 in pre-market trading after Q3 earnings. The company's Q4 guidance fell way below estimates.

(NASDAQ: PI) shares fell 27.7 percent to $23.70 in pre-market trading after Q3 earnings. The company's Q4 guidance fell way below estimates. Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INSY) shares fell 17.5 percent to $4.20 as the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

(NASDAQ: INSY) shares fell 17.5 percent to $4.20 as the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ: OCLR) fell 17.5 percent to $6.61 in pre-market trading, despite a Q1 earnings beat.

(NASDAQ: OCLR) fell 17.5 percent to $6.61 in pre-market trading, despite a Q1 earnings beat. Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) fell 15.3 percent to $4.61 in pre-market trading following larger-than-expected Q3 loss.

(NYSE: CYH) fell 15.3 percent to $4.61 in pre-market trading following larger-than-expected Q3 loss. OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) fell 13.3 percent to $16.50 in pre-market trading. OraSure posted Q3 earnings of $0.09 per share on revenue of $42.3 million.

(NASDAQ: OSUR) fell 13.3 percent to $16.50 in pre-market trading. OraSure posted Q3 earnings of $0.09 per share on revenue of $42.3 million. Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) shares fell 12.6 percent to $65.02 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q3 results.

(NYSE: W) shares fell 12.6 percent to $65.02 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q3 results. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) fell 11.6 percent to $12.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its third quarter and lowered its 2017 guidance.

(NYSE: TEVA) fell 11.6 percent to $12.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its third quarter and lowered its 2017 guidance. Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL) fell 10.6 percent to $36.65 in pre-market trading as the company posted weaker-than-expected Q3 results and lowered its forecast.

(NYSE: NWL) fell 10.6 percent to $36.65 in pre-market trading as the company posted weaker-than-expected Q3 results and lowered its forecast. Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) fell 9.9 percent to $22.95 in the pre-market trading session. Intellia Therapeutics priced its 6.25 million share offering at $24.00 per share.

(NASDAQ: NTLA) fell 9.9 percent to $22.95 in the pre-market trading session. Intellia Therapeutics priced its 6.25 million share offering at $24.00 per share. FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) fell 8.9 percent to $14.91 in pre-market trading. FireEye reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its third quarter, but issued a weak guidance for the current quarter.

(NASDAQ: FEYE) fell 8.9 percent to $14.91 in pre-market trading. FireEye reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its third quarter, but issued a weak guidance for the current quarter. GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) fell 8.7 percent to $9.74 in pre-market trading. GoPro reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. However, the company issued a weak Q4 guidance, with EPS in the range of 37 cents-47 cents, well short of Wall Street's 56-cent estimate.

(NASDAQ: GPRO) fell 8.7 percent to $9.74 in pre-market trading. GoPro reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. However, the company issued a weak Q4 guidance, with EPS in the range of 37 cents-47 cents, well short of Wall Street's 56-cent estimate. Cellectis SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares fell 7.6 percent to $26.96 in pre-market trading after dropping 16.65 percent on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: CLLS) shares fell 7.6 percent to $26.96 in pre-market trading after dropping 16.65 percent on Wednesday. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) fell 7.3 percent to $29.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported weak quarterly earnings and issued a lower guidance.

(NASDAQ: SYMC) fell 7.3 percent to $29.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported weak quarterly earnings and issued a lower guidance. Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) fell 7.1 percent to $15.00 in pre-market trading. Epizyme posted a Q3 loss of $0.63 per share. RBC Capital downgraded Epizyme from Outperform to Sector Perform.

(NASDAQ: EPZM) fell 7.1 percent to $15.00 in pre-market trading. Epizyme posted a Q3 loss of $0.63 per share. RBC Capital downgraded Epizyme from Outperform to Sector Perform. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares fell 5.6 percent to $303.00 in pre-market trading. Tesla reported a third-quarter loss of $2.92 per share. The electric carmaker delivered third-quarter sales of $2.98 billion, beating estimates by $680 million.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers #PreMarket Losers #PreMarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.