Wall Street's M&A Chatter From November 1: Dunkin Brands, Novartis, Owens & Minor-Halyard Health

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Wednesday, November 1, 2017.

Dunkin Donuts Buyout Won't Happen this Year

The Rumor:

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) fell Wednesday, on a unconfirmed chatter that a buyout by JAB Holdings would be delayed until 2018, according to sources. On Monday, a rumor circulated that JAB had a interest in a potential deal.

Dunkin Brands closed Wednesday at $58.76, down 31 cents.

Novartis Considering Sale of its Dermatology Generics Unit

The Rumor:

Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE: NVS) is considering selling its dermatology generics drugs business, according to sources as reported by Bloomberg. Novartis wants to divest its less profitable segments and focus on cancer, the sources said.

Novartis declined comment.

Novartis closed at $82.77, up 19 cents.

Owens & Minor to Acquire Halyard Health's Surgical, Infection Prevention Unit for $710M in Cash

The Deal:

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) announced it signed an agreement to acquire the surgical and infection prevention business of Halyard Health Inc (NYSE: HYH) for approximately $710 million in cash.

The transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close in Q1 of 2018.

Halyard Health closed at $45.22, up $3.07. Owens & Minor closed at $20.96, down $3.61.

