45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Leading Brands, Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: LBIX) shares climbed 36.24 percent to close at $2.03 on Wednesday.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares surged 29.56 percent to close at $12.01 on Wednesday
- Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRML) shares gained 23.18 percent to close at $1.81. ASPiRA Labs reported a 27 percent rise in covered lives for OVA1.
- Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ: ICON) shares rose 22.56 percent to close at $2.01 after traders in chat erroneously circulated Financial Times article from June that the company is in talks to be bought for $6 per share.
- Bill Barrett Corporation (NYSE: BBG) jumped 21.5 percent to close at $5.99 following Q3 results. Bill Barrett reported a Q3 loss of $28.8 million.
- Root9B Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RTNB) shares rose 20.37 percent to close at $0.650.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares jumped 19.48 percent to close at $1.84 on Wednesday.
- Izea Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares gained 18.62 percent to close at $3.95 on volume.
- New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares climbed 17.52 percent to close at $2.75 as the company reported signing of a deal with Unified Strategies Group for 1 million vending machines, 5,000 micro markets, 1,800 corporate dining facilities and 75,000 workplace locations.
- Plantronics Inc (NYSE: PLT) shares rose 15.42 percent to close at $52.39 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE: EMES) shares rose 14.43 percent to close at $8.17 as the company posted strong Q3 results.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares climbed 14.17 percent to close at $7.25 on Wednesday after the company posted Q3 results. Big 5 expects Q4 earnings of $0.16 to $0.28 per share.
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) shares gained 12.74 percent to close at $35.85 on Wednesday after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY17 sales outlook.
- Gravity Co., LTD. (ADR) (NASDAQ: GRVY) shares gained 12.34 percent to close at $60.10 on Wednesday.
- Skyline Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SKLN) shares rose 11.17 percent to close at $2.09 after the company reported a strategic collaboration with Helomics for the development of next-gen of personalized cancer diagnostics.
- Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: FLKS) gained 10.95 percent to close at $3.04.
- Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) shares surged 9.22 percent to close at $122.12 as the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter and raised its FY guidance.
- VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares rose 8.14 percent to close at $3.72. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines with a Buy rating and a $10.00 price target.
- McDermott International Inc (NYSE: MDR) climbed 8.01 percent to close at $7.15 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) gained 7.82 percent to close at $27.30 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued a strong forecast for FY17.
- Halyard Health Inc (NYSE: HYH) surged 7.28 percent to close at $45.22. Halyard Health posted upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY17 outlook. Owens & Minor announced plans to acquire Halyard Health Surgical and Infection Prevention business for $710 million in cash.
Losers
- Envision Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: EVHC) shares tumbled 34.20 percent to close at $28.03 after the company reported third-quarter adjusted EPS that was down significantly year over year and announced plans to review strategic alternatives.
- China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares fell 27.05 percent to close at $30.20 on Wednesday.
- Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) shares dropped 26.84 percent to close at $8.86 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications reported a Q3 loss of $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares fell 23.82 percent to close at $9.45 as the company reported downbeat quarterly results.
- Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EBIO) declined 22.11 percent to close at $0.740. Eleven Biotherapeutics priced its $8.0 million underwritten public offering.
- Qumu Corp (NASDAQ: QUMU) shares fell 21.63 percent to close at $2.50 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Dragon Victory International Ltd (NASDAQ: LYL) shares declined 21.27 percent to close at $5.44 on Wednesday.
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares fell 18.16 percent to close at $25.47 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics reported a $150 million common stock offering.
- Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ: NVMI) dropped 17.56 percent to close at $25.77 after reporting Q3 results.
- RMG Networks Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMGN) fell 17.33 percent to close at $1.24. RMG Networks is expected to release Q3 results on November 7.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) declined 16.97 percent to close at $11.40 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share on sales of $843 million and announced a strategic review.
- Cellectis SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CLLS) fell 16.65 percent to close at $29.18. Cellectis announced two oral presentations and one poster presentation at the 2017 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.
- Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY) dipped 16.22 percent to close at $7.75. Surgery Partners expects Q3 sales of $306.3 million and loss before income taxes of $21.9 million. Bank of America downgraded Surgery Partners from Buy to Neutral.
- Investment Technology Group (NYSE: ITG) dropped 14.72 percent to close at $20.01. ITG reported a Q3 GAAP loss of $0.11 per share on sales of $114.531 million.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) fell 14.69 percent to close at $20.96. Owens & Minor posted weak quarterly earnings and announced plans to acquire Halyard Health Surgical and Infection Prevention business for $710 million in cash.
- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) dropped 13.19 percent to close at $ 15.80. FormFactor reported Q3 earnings of $0.34 per share on revenue of $143.7 million.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) fell 12.49 percent to close at $103.01. Check Point posted upbeat Q3 results, but issued a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) shares tumbled 11.09 percent to close at $11.94. JP Morgan downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from Neutral to Underweight.
- NOW Inc (NYSE: DNOW) dropped 10.94 percent to close at $11.15. NOW reported Q3 adjusted loss of $0.03 per share on sales of $697 million.
- World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ: WRLD) slipped 10.33 percent to close at $78.46. World Acceptance reported Q2 earnings of $1.10 per share on revenue of $131 million.
- Criteo SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CRTO) dipped 9.65 percent to close at $37.746. Criteo reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.65 per share on revenue of $234 million. The company issued a weak sales forecast for the current quarter.
- Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ: CSTE) shares dropped 9.01 percent to close at $25.75 after reporting Q3 earnings. CaesarStone Sdot-Yam reported Q3 earnings of $6.9 million.
- Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) shares fell 6.95 percent to close at $2.41 on Wednesday after climbing 80.16 percent on Tuesday.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) declined 4.3 percent to close at $114.47. EA posted a Q2 GAAP EPS of $(0.07). Sales were significantly down year over year at $959 million, down from $1.18 billion in the second quarter of 2016. The company also issued a weak sales guidance for the holiday quarter.
Posted-In: Movers From Yesterday Yesterday's Gainers Yesterday's LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.