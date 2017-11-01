40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Leading Brands, Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: LBIX) shares jumped 58.4 percent to $2.36.
- Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRML) shares rose 21.8 percent to $1.79. ASPiRA Labs reported a 27 percent rise in covered lives for OVA1.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ: PXS) climbed 19.1 percent to $2.00.
- Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ: ICON) shares gained 18 percent to $1.93 after traders in chat erroneously circulated Financial Times article from June that the company is in talks to be bought for $6 per share.
- Plantronics Inc (NYSE: PLT) shares climbed 17.3 percent to $53.240 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- Bill Barrett Corporation (NYSE: BBG) gained 16.8 percent to $5.76 following Q3 results. Bill Barrett reported a Q3 loss of $28.8 million.
- Gravity Co., LTD. (ADR) (NASDAQ: GRVY) shares rose 14.9 percent to $61.46.
- Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE: EMES) shares surged 14.2 percent to $8.15 as the company posted strong Q3 results.
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) shares jumped 13.3 percent to $36.05 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY17 sales outlook.
- Halyard Health Inc (NYSE: HYH) climbed 12.8 percent to $47.53. Halyard Health posted upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY17 outlook. Owens & Minor announced plans to acquire Halyard Health Surgical and Infection Prevention business for $710 million in cash.
- McDermott International Inc (NYSE: MDR) gained 12.7 percent to $7.47 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ: CLXT) shares rose 12.3 percent to $23.00.
- VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) gained 11.1 percent to $ 3.82. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines with a Buy rating and a $10.00 price target.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares jumped 11 percent to $7.05 after the company posted Q3 results. Big 5 expects Q4 earnings of $0.16 to $0.28 per share.
- Skyline Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SKLN) shares gained 10.1 percent to $2.07 after the company reported a strategic collaboration with Helomics for the development of next-gen of personalized cancer diagnostics.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) climbed 9.8 percent to $27.81 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued a strong forecast for FY17.
- Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) shares jumped 9 percent to $121.89 as the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter and raised its FY guidance.
- Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE: MTW) climbed 6.5 percent to $10.14. RBC Capital upgraded Manitowoc from Sector Perform to Outperform.
- Qualys Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) shares gained 6.2 percent to $56.15 after the company posted better-than-expected Q3 results and raised its FY17 guidance.
- Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) gained 5 percent to $2.03 as the company disclosed that MD Anderson filed IND with the FDA for WP1066 for the treatment of brain tumors.
Losers
- Envision Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: EVHC) shares dipped 31 percent to $29.41 after the company reported third-quarter adjusted EPS that was down significantly year over year and announced plans to review strategic alternatives.
- Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) shares fell 23 percent to $ 9.32. Frontier Communications reported a Q3 loss of $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.
- Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EBIO) dropped 22.7 percent to $0.734. Eleven Biotherapeutics priced its $8.0 million underwritten public offering.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares declined 21.2 percent to $9.77 as the company reported downbeat quarterly results.
- Qumu Corp (NASDAQ: QUMU) shares dropped 18.1 percent to $2.61 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) slipped 15.9 percent to $11.55. Pitney Bowes reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share on sales of $843 million and announced a strategic review.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) declined 15.5 percent to $20.76. Owens & Minor posted weak quarterly earnings and announced plans to acquire Halyard Health Surgical and Infection Prevention business for $710 million in cash.
- Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) shares dropped 15.4 percent to $2.19 after climbing 80.16 percent on Tuesday.
- Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY) declined 14.9 percent to $7.88. Surgery Partners expects Q3 sales of $306.3 million and loss before income taxes of $21.9 million. Bank of America downgraded Surgery Partners from Buy to Neutral.
- Investment Technology Group (NYSE: ITG) fell 14.2 percent to $20.13. ITG reported a Q3 GAAP loss of $0.11 per share on sales of $114.531 million.
- Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ: NVMI) slipped 12.5 percent to $27.37 after reporting Q3 results.
- NOW Inc (NYSE: DNOW) fell 12.5 percent to $ 10.95. NOW reported Q3 adjusted loss of $0.03 per share on sales of $697 million.
- Differential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DFBG) shares dropped 12.5 percent to $1.05.
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares declined 11.5 percent to $27.53. Intellia Therapeutics reported a $150 million common stock offering.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) dropped 10.2 percent to $105.67. Check Point posted upbeat Q3 results, but issued a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) shares dropped 12 percent to $11.81. JP Morgan downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from Neutral to Underweight.
- World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ: WRLD) fell 9 percent to $79.64. World Acceptance reported Q2 earnings of $1.10 per share on revenue of $131 million.
- Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ: CSTE) shares declined 8.8 percent to $25.80 after reporting Q3 earnings. CaesarStone Sdot-Yam reported Q3 earnings of $6.9 million.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) slipped 5.4 percent to $113.15. EA posted a Q2 GAAP EPS of $(0.07). Sales were significantly down year over year at $959 million, down from $1.18 billion in the second quarter of 2016. The company also issued a weak sales guidance for the holiday quarter.
- Criteo SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CRTO) fell 5.3 percent to $39.56. Criteo reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.65 per share on revenue of $234 million. The company issued a weak sales forecast for the current quarter.
