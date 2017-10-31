IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) third-quarter earnings report was no different from its second-quarter report: a major disappointment. Shares hit a new multi-year low of $15.52 on Monday and fell another 15 percent Tuesday morning as the company's earnings report came in mixed — investors found fault with a revised outlook: Link

"What the hell is an ICO?" — a seasoned fund manager asked me last year when I mentioned Ethereum’s multimillion-dollar token sale. At first, he thought I was talking about the made-up terrorist group from Netflix’s “House of Cards: Link

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shareholders have been on quite a ride in the past couple of months. The stock is down 5 percent Monday as the market is still trying to place an appropriate value on the company’s MoviePass stake: Link

Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) investors were thrilled when the company’s Senhance system secured the first U.S. approval for abdominal surgical robotics in nearly two decades: Link

Wall Street Journal

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), locked in an intensifying legal fight with Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), is designing iPhones and iPads for next year that would jettison the chipmaker’s components, according to people familiar with the matter: Link

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Alphabet Inc.’s Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) are set to divulge new details showing that the scope of Russian-backed manipulation on their platforms before and after the U.S. presidential election was far greater than previously disclosed, reaching an estimated 126 million people on Facebook alone: Link

Reuters

Fintech firm R3 and 22 of the world’s biggest banks have together developed an international payments system that would allow existing central bank currencies and any new digital ones to be transacted via the blockchain, R3 said on Tuesday: Link

Battery makers are increasingly turning to nickel to help power growing global electric car sales, but only half of the world’s producers of the metal are likely to benefit, mining analysts and executives say: Link

Bloomberg

Another Chinese company has missed a local bond payment, highlighting how weaker firms in the nation are struggling to honor their debts as borrowing costs jump: Link

Goldman Sachs economists agree with Bridgewater Associates’ Ray Dalio: The U.S. economy is running at two speeds: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.

USA Employment Cost Index (QoQ) for Q3 0.70% vs 0.70% Est

Redbook Reports US Retail Sales During First 4 Weeks Of Oct. Down 1.3% MoM, Up 3.5% YoY

The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for August is schedule for release at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The Chicago PMI for October will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.

The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for October is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Baird upgraded Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN) from Neutral to Outperform

(NASDAQ: CERN) from Neutral to Outperform Jefferies upgraded Merck (NYSE: MRK) from Underperform to Hold

(NYSE: MRK) from Underperform to Hold Vertical Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) from Hold to Buy

(NYSE: AXTA) from Hold to Buy Morgan Stanley downgraded MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) from Equal-Weight to Underweight

(NYSE: MSGN) from Equal-Weight to Underweight Barclays downgraded Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY) from Overweight to Equal-Weight

(NASDAQ: CY) from Overweight to Equal-Weight Stifel downgraded Omega Healthcare (NYSE: OHI) from Buy to Hold

