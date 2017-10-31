28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) rose 8.5 percent to $2.96 in the pre-market trading session as the company reported a new European deal with Asko and Toyota Material Handling. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) shares rose 8.2 percent to $45.75 in pre-market trading following a third-quarter beat.

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) rose 7.7 percent to $10.08 in pre-market trading after surging 17.15 percent on Monday. Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE) rose 6.6 percent to $41.40 in pre-market trading as the company posted strong Q3 earnings.

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ: ODP) rose 6 percent to $3.22 in pre-market trading, after dropping 18.28 percent on Monday. Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) rose 5.8 percent to $41.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Monday.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) shares rose 5.1 percent to $36.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and raised its 2017 guidance. Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) rose 4.3 percent to $10.50 in pre-market trading. Rent-A-Center reported a wider-than-expected Q3 loss, and announced plans to explore strategic and financial alternatives.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) rose 4.3 percent to $32.60 in pre-market trading after falling 0.79 percent on Monday. Trex Company Inc (NYSE: TREX) shares rose 4.3 percent to $90.80 in the pre-market trading session following a third-quarter sales and earnings beat.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCO) shares rose 4.1 percent to $37.78 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q2 results. Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: PEGI) shares rose 3.7 percent to $23.73 in the pre-market trading session after declining 0.69 percent on Monday.

Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) rose 3.6 percent to $21.60 in pre-market trading as the company posted strong Q3 profit. Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) shares rose 2.6 percent to $16.60 in pre-market trading. Chicago Bridge reported downbeat results for its third quarter on Monday.

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) shares fell 12.9 percent to $14.20 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat quarterly revenue. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Nautilus from Buy to Hold.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) shares fell 12.5 percent to $12.93 as the company reported weaker-than-expected revenue for its third quarter lowered its 2017 forecast. Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) fell 11.6 percent to $14.50 in pre-market trading as the company reported weaker-than-expected revenue for its third quarter lowered its 2017 forecast.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) fell 10.3 percent to $31.20 in pre-market trading. Lumber Liquidators reported a Q3 loss of $18.9 million on revenue of $257.2 million. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) fell 8 percent to $9.10 in pre-market trading after rising 1.54 percent on Monday.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE: OHI) fell 6.7 percent to $28.91 in pre-market trading. Omega Healthcare Investors reported a Q3 loss of $0.67 per share. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Omega Healthcare from Buy to Hold. SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) fell 6.3 percent to $2.53 in the pre-market trading session after rising 1.89 percent on Monday.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TYPE) shares fell 5.7 percent to $21.40 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings. QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares fell 4.7 percent to $52.09 in pre-market trading. Apple could drop Qualcomm chips in upcoming iPhones, Reuters reported.

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE: EVA) fell 4.1 percent to $28.00 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.68 percent on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) fell 4.1 percent to $3.50 in pre-market trading.

Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) fell 3.6 percent to $15.71 in pre-market trading. Chegg reported a Q3 loss of $11.5 million. Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) fell 2.1 percent to $41.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its third quarter.

