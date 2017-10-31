2017 is expected to boast the biggest Halloween spend on record.

In a surprising statistic, American men are projected to spend more money on Halloween than women this year.

According to a report from Statista, on average, an American male will spend $96 dollars on Halloween this year compared to the females, who on average will spend $77.

This Halloween season is projecting to see record spending, up 8 percent year over year to $9.1 billion, according to the National Retail Federation.

For kids, action hero/superhero costumes are expected to be the most popular, while adults will opt for scarier options. A witch will be the most popular costume among adults. For Fido, blending into the pumpkin patch will be the goal of this year's ghoulish getup.

Up from 171 million in 2016, 179 million Americans are planning on celebrating Halloween this year.

Source: Statista

