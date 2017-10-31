Market Overview

Spooky Spending Statistics For This Halloween: Haunts Of All Ages To Spend More
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 31, 2017 8:48am   Comments
2017 is expected to boast the biggest Halloween spend on record.

In a surprising statistic, American men are projected to spend more money on Halloween than women this year.

According to a report from Statista, on average, an American male will spend $96 dollars on Halloween this year compared to the females, who on average will spend $77.

This Halloween season is projecting to see record spending, up 8 percent year over year to $9.1 billion, according to the National Retail Federation.

For kids, action hero/superhero costumes are expected to be the most popular, while adults will opt for scarier options. A witch will be the most popular costume among adults. For Fido, blending into the pumpkin patch will be the goal of this year's ghoulish getup.

Up from 171 million in 2016, 179 million Americans are planning on celebrating Halloween this year.

Infographic: Halloween Spending Will Hit Record Heights This Year | Statista

Source: Statista

Related Link: Burger King Takes Jab At Ronald McDonald With New Free Whopper Promotion

Posted-In: Halloween National Retail Federation Statista

