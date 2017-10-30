Market Overview

Paul Manafort, Rick Gates To Surrender To FBI
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 30, 2017 9:03am   Comments
In the first charges since special counsel Robert Mueller launched his five-month federal investigation into the 2016 election, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and former business associate, Rick Gates, were ordered Monday to surrender to authorities, according to New York Times sources.

Specific charges are yet unclear, but Manafort had been previously investigated for tax violation, money laundering and insufficient disclosure of foreign lobbying. Sunday reports suggested suspicious off-shore transactions were at the heart of Manafort's charges.

The pair are known business connections. According to the Times, Gates is affiliated with Manafort’s foreign firms that received payments from European business and political leaders.

Trump has denounced the investigation from the start, calling it a "witch hunt" meant to block the Republican agenda.

Throughout the five-month probe, Mueller had interviewed some of Trump's top officials, including chief of staff Reince Priebus.

Early Monday morning, reports emerged that Manafort has entered the FBI office in D.C.

Image Credit: Screengrab

Posted-In: Paul Manafort President Donald Trump Robert MuellerNews Futures Politics Markets General Best of Benzinga

