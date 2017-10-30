30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Aviragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AVIR) shares rose 60.3 percent to $1.330 in pre-market trading. Aviragen Therapeutics and Vaxart entered into a merger agreement.

Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) rose 42.5 percent to $0.960 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $3.1 million order for its SmartHub-TREQr5 product..

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) rose 15.3 percent to $22.50 in pre-market trading. Adamas is expected to release Q3 results on November 2.

Golar LNG Limited (USA) (NASDAQ: GLNG) rose 10.8 percent to $21.99 in pre-market trading, after gaining 1.74 percent on Friday.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE: DO) rose 10.4 percent to $17.45 in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected Q3 results.

Advanced Accelerator Application SA(ADR) (NASDAQ: AAAP) shares rose 9.7 percent to $80.00 in pre-market trading after Novartis announced plans to acquire Advanced Accelerator Applications for $3.9 billion.

CalAtlantic Group Inc (NYSE: CAA) rose 8.8 percent to $44.00 in pre-market trading. Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) and CalAtlantic reported a merger agreement in a stock transaction valued at $9.3 billion.

22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ: XXII) shares rose 7.9 percent to $2.46 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 10.24 percent on Friday.

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) shares rose 7 percent to $34.93 in the pre-market trading session after falling 0.55 percent on Friday.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MACK) rose 5.4 percent to $12.05 in pre-market trading as the company disclosed that it has received orphan drug designation from the FDA for MM-121 for the treatment of heregulin positive non-small cell lung cancer.

Jupai Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: JP) rose 5.1 percent to $21.81 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.38 percent on Friday.

Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTX) rose 4.8 percent to $4.35 in pre-market trading. Arotech is expected to report Q3 results on November 8.

BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) shares rose 4.7 percent to $30.95 in pre-market trading after declining 0.34 percent on Friday.

Dynegy Inc. (NYSE: DYN) rose 3.7 percent to $11.64 in pre-market trading. Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE: VST) and Dynegy agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction.

Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) fell 6 percent to $4.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.26 percent on Friday.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares fell 5.4 percent to $6.65. SunPower disclosed that it has received an approval from the FAA for automatic access to operate a drone in regulated airspace over controlled airports.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) fell 5.3 percent to $31.50 in pre-market trading. Mizuho downgraded Acadia Healthcare from Buy to Neutral.

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) shares fell 5.1 percent to $2.96 in pre-market trading. Citigroup downgraded JC Penney from Neutral to Sell.

Toyota Motor Corp (ADR) (NYSE: TM) fell 5.1 percent to $117.88 in pre-market trading. Toyota signed a licensing agreement with Kazusa DNA Research Institute, Eurofins Genomics, and GeneBay for GRAS-Di DNA analysis technology.

Transenterix Inc (NASDAQ: TRXC) fell 5.1 percent to $2.25 in the pre-market trading session after declining 17.13 percent on Friday.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) fell 4.7 percent to $55.50 in pre-market trading, after the company disclosed that it has withdrawn KEYTRUDA European application. Morgan Stanley downgraded Merck from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd(ADR) (NASDAQ: MLCO) shares fell 4.2 percent to $22.30 in pre-market trading. Melco is expected to release Q3 earnings on November 2.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE: CTB) fell 4 percent to $34.35 in pre-market trading. Cooper Tire reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) fell 4 percent to $15.40 in pre-market trading on report that Steph Curry sneaker release is delayed.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) fell 3.8 percent to $13.86 in pre-market trading.

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ICHR) shares fell 3.3 percent to $30.07 in pre-market trading after declining 0.38 percent on Friday.

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) fell 3.2 percent to $14.70 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan downgraded Century Aluminum from Overweight to Neutral.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 3.2 percent to $11.46 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley downgraded AMD from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares fell 3 percent to $7.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 13.54 percent on Friday.

Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) shares fell 2.7 percent to $19.17 in pre-market trading. Citigroup downgraded Macy's from Neutral to Sell.

