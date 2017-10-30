Market Overview

PreMarket Prep Outlook For Monday, October 30, 2017: FANG Overpowers The Market
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 30, 2017 7:56am   Comments
On Monday's edition of PreMarket Prep, we're discussing earnings from Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ), a big downgrade from Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), and recapping the big theme in Friday's trading action where FANG overpowered the market.

Plus we're joined by Sean Udall, the CIO of Quantum Trading Strategies.

Get caught up on everything else you need to know this morning:

Listen to PreMarket Prep LIVE in the video below:

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here, or catch the podcast on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

