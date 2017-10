Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 27

Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Friday, October 27, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:57:52 pm: MAC Macerich Mar 16 $75 Calls Sweep (3) at the Ask: 5000 @ $0.69 vs 52244 OI; Ref=$56.45

3:37:25 pm: PEP Pepsico Mar 16 $110 Calls at the Ask: 1500 @ $3.951 vs 638 OI; Ref=$110.57

3:26:51 pm: EQT EQT Dec 15 $62.5 Calls Sweep (2) at the Bid: 1850 @ $3.55 vs 718 OI; Ref=$63.96

3:09:35 pm: CTXS Citrix Systems Dec 15 $85 Calls at the Bid: 2000 @ $1.101 vs 201 OI; Ref=$81.73

2:52:12 pm: FCX Freeport MaMoran Dec 15 $15 Calls Sweep (14) at the Ask: 1357 @ $0.441 vs 8528 OI; Ref=$14.14

12:58:23 pm: IGT Int Game Tech Dec 15 $25 Calls Sweep (40) at the Ask: 1199 @ $0.7 vs 2508 OI; Ref=$22.38

12:42:41 pm: YELP YELP Nov 3 $49 Calls Sweep (26) at the Ask: 636 @ $1.821 vs 270 OI; Ref=$45.99

11:59:37 am: AMZN Amazon Nov 3 $1095 Puts Sweep (5) at the Ask: 500 @ $17.0 vs 0 OI; Ref=$1092.64 Signals

11:55:43 am: CREE CREE Jan 19 $35 Calls Sweep (41) at the Bid: 2822 @ $0.97 vs 2246 OI; Ref=$32.85

11:44:59 am: VRX Valeant Fri $13.5 Puts Sweep (14) at the Bid: 524 @ $2.051 vs 7303 OI; Ref=$11.465

11:39:05 am: FTI TechnipFMC Jan 19 $31 Calls at the Ask: 5000 @ $0.25 vs 17044 OI; Ref=$26.97

11:29:45 am: CBI Chicago Bridge & Iron Nov 17 $17 Calls Sweep (13) at the Ask: 500 @ $1.151 vs 1167 OI; Ref=$16.19

10:11:14 am: LEN Lennar Nov 17 $57.5 Puts Sweep (37) at the Ask: 2297 @ $0.801 vs 473 OI; Ref=$58.16

10:01:57 am: WDC W. Digital Nov 3 $83.5 Puts Sweep (24) at the Bid: 579 @ $1.021 vs 245 OI; Ref=$85.01

10:00:34 am: SFLY Shutterfly Nov 17 $40 Puts Sweep (15) at the Bid: 5000 @ $0.15 vs 11657 OI; Ref=$42.3

9:55:13 am: FCX Freeport McMoran Nov 17 $14 Puts Sweep (7) at the Ask: 1033 @ $0.5 vs 23117 OI; Ref=$13.965

9:41:34 am: AAPL Apple Dec 1 $165 Puts at the Ask: 500 @ $8.6 vs 62 OI; Ref=$158.93

