45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Bon-Ton Stores Inc (NASDAQ: BONT) shares climbed 39.8 percent to $1.02. On Thursday, introduced the world-famous toy brand FAO Schwarz® in 186 of its departments stores.
- Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: TYHT) shares surged 27.7 percent to $3.55 after the company reported a deal to market authorized products of Daiso to distribute on JD.com.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) gained 18.8 percent to $56.95 after a big earnings beat in the third quarter. The company also raised FY 2017 guidance.
- FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO) rose 18.6 percent to $45.00 as the company posted strong Q3 results.
- Planet Payment Inc (NASDAQ: PLPM) climbed 16.9 percent to $4.47 after Fintrax announced plans to purchase Planet Payment for $4.50 per share in cash.
- Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ: TVTY) shares gained 15.8 percent to $45.75 after the company posted Q3 results.
- Cenveo, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVO) surged 15.6 percent to $1.46.
- MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ: MB) climbed 14.5 percent to $32.45. on strong Q3 earnings.
- Nevsun Resources (USA) (NYSE: NSU) shares gained 13.7 percent to $2.32. Nevsun reported Q3 net income of $3.1 million on sales of $71 million.
- Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) rose 13.5 percent to $10.78. Daio reported Q3 earnings of $0.20 per share on revenue of $9.6 million.
- Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG) surged 13.5 percent to $45.00 on better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR) shares gained 12.1 percent to $2.98.
- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) jumped 11.6 percent to $226.51 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and issued a strong Q4 forecast.
- SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) gained 11.2 percent to $214.00 following strong Q3 results.
- Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ: BCOV) surged 11.3 percent to $7.85. Brightcove posted a narrower-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) climbed 10.4 percent to $1,073.77 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) gained 9.4 percent to $6.95. On Thursday, MediciNova reported top-line results from SPRINT-MS Phase 2b trial of MN-166 in progressive MS. The trial achieved both primary endpoints.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares surged 8.7 percent to $85.59 after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter on Thursday. EPS came in at $0.84, ahead of estimates by $0.12. Sales were $900 million ahead of estimates at $24.5 billion.
- ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) gained 8.3 percent to $2.08 after the company disclosed that it has paid off secured debenture ahead of its due date.
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) gained 6.7 percent to $1,037.25 as the company posted better-than-expected results for its third quarter. Third quarter EPS came ahead of estimates by $1.24. Sales came in at $27.77 billion, beating estimates by $572 million.
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) climbed 6.2 percent to $1,052.95 as the company posted better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALDR) rose 6 percent to $10.95. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals with a Buy rating.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares gained 4.8 percent to $43.34 after the company posted record EPS of $1.01 in the third quarter, blowing estimates out by $0.21. Sales were at $16.1 billion, topping estimates by $370 million.
Losers
- PhaseRx Inc (NASDAQ: PZRX) shares dropped 32.71 percent to $0.653 as the company disclosed that it has received delisting notice from the NASDAQ.
- Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII) shares fell 31.2 percent to $28.99 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results. William Blair downgraded Electronics for Imaging from Outperform to Market Perform.
- TOR Minerals International Inc (NASDAQ: TORM) shares dropped 21.1 percent to $6.00. TOR Minerals posted a Q3 loss of $0.09 per share, versus year-ago earnings of $0.08 per share.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) shares tumbled 20.7 percent to $5.55 as the company reported a wider-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) dropped 19.6 percent to $2.30. Celsion reported pricing of underwritten offering of common stock and warrants to purchase common stock.
- Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) dipped 18.1 percent to $120.72 after the company posted weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. Third-quarter sales came in at $2.51, missing estimates by $0.11. Sales were $2.96 billion, $14 million shy of estimates.
- LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ: LMAT) declined 18 percent to $30.50. LeMaitre reported Q3 earnings of $0.25 per share on sales of $24.8 million. The company also lowered its FY17 sales guidance.
- World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE: INT) shares fell 16.6 percent to $29.95. World Fuel posted Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share on revenue of $8.54 billion.
- J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) shares dropped 15.7 percent to $3.09 after the company issued a weak earnings forecast for the third quarter and full year.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) tumbled 14.4 percent to $18.58 as the company lowered its Q1 earnings guidance.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) slipped 14.1 percent to $13.20 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter and announced it would be suspending its quarterly dividend.
- Versartis Inc (NASDAQ: VSAR) declined 14.1 percent to $1.98, after the company reported a Q3 loss of $1.40 per share and announced plans to explore strategic transactions.
- Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) dropped 13.7 percent to $23.85. Marlin Business Services reported Q3 earnings of $0.26 per share.
- CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) declined 12.2 percent to $47.70. CIRCOR reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.43 per share on sales of $160 million.
- Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) fell 10.2 percent to $18.97. Piper Jaffray downgraded Michaels from Neutral to Underweight.
- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) slipped 9.6 percent to $65.40 in pre-market trading on downbeat Q3 results. JP Morgan downgraded Cerner from Overweight to Neutral.
- Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) shares declined 8.4 percent to $2.62 after dropping 8.04 percent on Thursday.
- Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares fell 6.7 percent to $243.22 after a slight third-quarter earnings miss. The company also issued fourth-quarter guidance that fell short of estimates.
- Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) dropped 5.8 percent to $20.11 following concerning Q3 guidance from J C Penney.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) shares dropped 5 percent to $42.48 following weak forecast from J C Penney.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) shares declined 4.4 percent to $74.43, despite a third-quarter earnings and sales beat.
- Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) slipped 4.3 percent to $38.40. Fortinet reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.28 per share on revenue of $374.2 million.
