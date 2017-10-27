IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

President Donald Trump catalyzed a selloff in opioid-exposed stocks Thursday as he declared the national epidemic a public health emergency and renewed the government’s crackdown on fentanyl: Link

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) stock tanked Thursday, dropping close to 20 percent on roughly nine times its average volume. The downside was orchestrated by weaker-than-expected third-quarter revenues announced by the company Thursday: Link

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) traders were treated to an unfamiliar sight on Thursday after the company delivered a third-quarter earnings beat: Link

Wall Street Journal

This summer, investors bet that developed-world central banks would move in tandem when exiting crisis-era stimulus: Link

Three of the world’s biggest companies—Google parent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT)—reported booming quarterly growth, extending their reach in industries from advertising to retail to business software as they drive the economy’s technological transformation: Link

Reuters

Wall Street may love the shares of Silicon Valley electric carmaker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), but Americans love big, fuel-thirsty trucks like Ford Motor Co’s (NYSE: F) bestselling F-Series pickups and are paying ever higher prices to buy them: Link

U.S. economic growth probably slowed in the third quarter as hurricanes Harvey and Irma restrained consumer spending and undercut construction activity, but underlying momentum likely remained strong amid robust business investment on equipment: Link

Bloomberg

In a visit to the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two Koreas, U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis on Friday accused North Korea of building a nuclear arsenal to “threaten others with catastrophe,” the Yonhap news agency reported: Link

Republicans are barreling into a lobbying frenzy next week, when House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady plans to unveil a sweeping tax bill to remake the U.S. economy that’s being crafted with rigorous secrecy: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

USA GDP (QoQ) for Q3 3.00% vs 2.50% Est; Prior 3.10%

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Morgan Stanley upgraded Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) from Underperform to Equal-Weight

(NASDAQ: CELG) from Underperform to Equal-Weight Evercore upgraded Corporate Office Props (NYSE: OFC) from Underperform to In-Line

(NYSE: OFC) from Underperform to In-Line Morgan Stanley downgraded Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight

(NYSE: IR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight Mizuho downgraded Dunkin Donuts (NASDAQ: DNKN) from Neutral to Underperform

(NASDAQ: DNKN) from Neutral to Underperform Credit Suisse downgraded Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC) from Outperform to Neutral

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.

Posted-In: Market in 5 minutesNews Global Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.