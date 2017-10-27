PreMarket Prep Outlook For Friday, Oct. 27
On Friday's edition of PreMarket Prep, Amazon, Microsoft, Intel And Google all reported strong quarterly earnings. What could it mean for the market? Plus, iPhone X order are now available for preorder. And JC Penney is dragging down the department stores.
Get caught up on everything else you need to know this morning:
PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here, or catch the podcast on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.
