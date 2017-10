Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 25

Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Wednesday, October 25, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:53:56 pm: GOGO GOGO Dec 15 $9 Puts at the Bid: 1200 @ $0.35 vs 0 OI; Ref=$10.095

3:17:34 pm: PAH Platform Specialty Prod Dec 15 $10 Puts at the Ask: 1250 @ $0.401 vs 5182 OI; Ref=$10.85

3:13:53 pm: DYN Dynegy Dec 15 $11 Calls Sweep (3) at the Ask: 500 @ $0.801 vs 11296 OI; Ref=$10.805

2:28:02 pm: TRUE TrueCar Nov 17 $16 Calls Sweep (26) at the Ask: 1397 @ $0.551 vs 6937 OI; Ref=$15.01

2:26:37 pm: LUV SW Airlines Nov 10 $59 Calls Sweep (36) at the Ask: 1540 @ $0.8 vs 27 OI; Ref=$57.07

2:18:46 pm: OCLR Oclaro Nov 3 $9 Puts Sweep (15) at the Ask: 750 @ $0.85 vs 38 OI; Ref=$8.375

2:18:22 pm: ICPT Inrtercept Dec 15 $65 Calls Sweep (3) at the Bid: 1100 @ $4.201 vs 124 OI; Ref=$60.55

2:03:42 pm: TOO TeeKay Offshore Nov 17 $3 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 27521 @ $0.076 vs 29298 OI; Ref=$2.655

1:54:30 pm: NQ NQ Mobile Jan 19 $3.5 Calls at the Bid: 700 @ $0.71 vs 2510 OI; Ref=$3.65

1:48:08 pm: TRXC Transenterix Jan 19 $1 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 700 @ $2.201 vs 6151 OI; Ref=$3.2

1:41:25 pm: VRX Valeant Jan, 2019 $20 Calls at the Ask: 976 @ $1.061 vs 20192 OI; Ref=$12.06

1:23:30 pm: VLO Valero Dec 15 $75 Puts Sweep (32) at the Ask: 1061 @ $1.701 vs 905 OI; Ref=$77.17

1:15:15 pm: AGNC AGNC Inv Jan 19 $21 Puts at the Ask: 5000 @ $0.681 vs 1830 OI; Ref=$21.29

1:07:02 pm: LC LC Jan 19 $5.5 Calls at the Ask: 500 @ $0.7 vs 2379 OI; Ref=$5.7

12:51:44 pm: TEVA TEVA Nov 3 $13.5 Puts Sweep (27) at the Bid: 2154 @ $0.43 vs 781 OI; Ref=$13.8839

12:45:35 pm: VRX Valeant Nov 3 $12 Calls at the Ask: 1270 @ $0.281 vs 1153 OI; Ref=$11.94

12:05:06 pm: SPPI Spectrum Pharma Nov 17 $18 Puts at the Bid: 1250 @ $0.651 vs 5813 OI; Ref=$18.73

11:49:13 am: EFX Equifax Jan 19 $90 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 913 @ $1.625 vs 2769 OI; Ref=$108.26

11:21:42 am: OSTK Overstock Nov 17 $55 Calls Sweep (2) at the Bid: 653 @ $1.0 vs 490 OI; Ref=$39.45

11:21:10 am: HIMX Himax Nov 17 $10 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 990 @ $0.75 vs 1549 OI; Ref=$9.75

11:05:14 am: SNAP SNAP Dec 15 $13 Puts Sweep (12) at the Ask: 994 @ $0.6 vs 2456 OI; Ref=$14.38

10:47:47 am: TWTR Twitter Mar 16 $21 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.59 vs 6802 OI; Ref=$17.1442

10:46:27 am: EQT EQT Mar 16 $70 Calls at the Ask: 500 @ $2.3 vs 5641 OI; Ref=$62.84

10:34:15 am: MOMO MOMO Jan 19 $35 Calls Sweep (4) at the Bid: 609 @ $1.301 vs 6606 OI; Ref=$29.85

10:25:43 am: WM Waste Management Nov 17 $75 Puts at the Ask: 1968 @ $0.401 vs 1718 OI; Ref=$77.47

10:14:23 am: CARS CARS.com Nov 17 $25 Calls Above Ask!: 3200 @ $1.301 vs 25 OI; Ref=$24.77

10:13:10 am: GIMO Gigamon Nov 17 $32.5 Puts at the Bid: 750 @ $0.75 vs 2619 OI; Ref=$36.25

10:10:23 am: TEVA TEVA Jan 19 $12.5 Puts at the Ask: 843 @ $0.69 vs 4251 OI; Ref=$13.98

9:58:55 am: ALRM Alarm.com Nov 17 $52.5 Calls at the Bid: 796 @ $0.75 vs 108 OI; Ref=$48.51

