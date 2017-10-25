IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

The foundations of industry — every industry — are cracking under the weight of invasive robots. From retail to health care to security to agriculture, autonomous technology and artificial intelligence are changing the game: Link

The autonomous driving startup nuTonomy — which received seed funding from the mobility-focused, Detroit-based venture capital fund Fontinalis Partners — is being acquired by Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE: DLPH) in a $450 million deal: Link

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares took a hit following the company’s third-quarter earnings release, despite an earnings and sales beat: Link

Wall Street Journal

The fault lines within the Republican Party cracked further on Tuesday as feuding between President Donald Trump and senators intensified within the U.S. Capitol, and anti-establishment activists claimed political momentum outside of it: Link

After fixing a French car manufacturer long derided by the industry as an eternal also-ran, Carlos Tavares is turning his attention to the business General Motors Corp (NYSE: GM) could never fix: Link

Reuters

AT&T Inc’s (NYSE: T) quarterly results missed Wall Street estimates as the U.S. No. 2 wireless carrier lost video subscribers to traditional and online TV competitors and fewer of its existing customers upgraded their devices ahead of Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) launch of the iPhone X: Link

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) said on Tuesday it would add labels to election-related advertisements and say who is behind each of them, after a threat of regulation from the United States over the lack of disclosure for political spending on social media: Link

Bloomberg

Congress is trying to ram through a bill that would reshape the U.S. economy in just a few short weeks, but its leaders have kept the plan shrouded in secrecy and released not a word of legislative text: Link

Under Trump, made in America is losing out to Russian steel: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

USA Core Durable Goods Orders (MoM) for Sep 0.70% vs 0.50% Est; Durable Goods Orders (MoM) for Sep 2.20% vs 1.00% Est

The FHFA house price index for August is schedule for release at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Data on new home sales for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

RBC upgraded Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) from Outperform to Top Pick

(NASDAQ: SNPS) from Outperform to Top Pick Mizuho upgraded PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) from Underperform to Neutral

(NYSE: PHM) from Underperform to Neutral Morgan Stanley downgraded GM (NYSE: GM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight

(NYSE: GM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight Wells Fargo downgraded Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) from Outperform to Market Perform

(NYSE: HBI) from Outperform to Market Perform Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) from Strong Buy to Market Perform

