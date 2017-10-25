A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Mostly Flat Ahead Of Earnings

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mostly flat in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from several companies. Data on durable goods orders for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The FHFA house price index for August is schedule for release at 9:00 a.m. ET, while data on new home sales for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2 points to 23,405.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 2.25 points to 2,565.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index slipped 5 points to 6,072.00.

Oil prices traded mixed as Brent crude futures rose 0.12 percent to trade at $58.40 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.25 percent to trade at $52.34 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.46 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.22 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.02 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.11 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.28 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.45 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.53 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.26 percent and India’s BSE Sensex gained 0.31 percent.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

GM shares fell 1.27 percent to $45.89 in pre-market trading.

Visa Inc (NYSE: V) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.

(NYSE: V) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter.

(NYSE: KO) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.

(NASDAQ: WBA) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE: DPS) reported weaker-than-expected profit for its third quarter and lowered its 2017 guidance.

