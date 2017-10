Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 24

Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Tuesday, October 24, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:41:42 pm: TUP Tupperware Nov 17 $55 Puts at the Ask: 500 @ $0.651 vs 3474 OI; Ref=$61.38

3:00:26 pm: TAHO Tahoe Res Dec 15 $6 Calls Sweep (46) at the Ask: 1900 @ $0.228 vs 3421 OI; Ref=$4.86

2:47:59 pm: S Sprint Nov 17 $8 Calls at the Ask: 127000 @ $0.12 vs 64183 OI; Ref=$6.89

2:29:03 pm: GMLP Golar LNG Partners Dec 15 $22.5 Calls at the Bid: 3200 @ $0.651 vs 0 OI; Ref=$22.95

2:22:50 pm: SEAS SeaWorld Dec 15 $12 Puts at the Bid: 3000 @ $0.901 vs 3524 OI; Ref=$12.23

2:19:51 pm: SYMC Symantec Dec 15 $32 Puts at the Bid: 500 @ $1.361 vs 0 OI; Ref=$32.26

2:15:32 pm: PTCT PTC Therapeutics Nov 17 $20 Calls Sweep (17) at the Ask: 850 @ $0.5 vs 2800 OI; Ref=$16.35

2:10:42 pm: OSTK Overstock Dec 15 $40 Calls Sweep (26) at the Ask: 1133 @ $4.3 vs 1917 OI; Ref=$37.35

2:07:31 pm: SNAP SNAP Dec 15 $14 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 1018 @ $0.901 vs 1525 OI; Ref=$14.76

1:47:25 pm: TEVA TEVA Jan 19 $27.5 Puts at the Bid: 1000 @ $13.1 vs 26046 OI; Ref=$14.3755

1:35:50 pm: FEYE FireEye Nov 17 $16 Calls Sweep (20) at the Ask: 500 @ $1.27 vs 735 OI; Ref=$16.56

1:24:33 pm: MNST Monster Bev Nov 17 $56 Calls Sweep (36) at the Ask: 1000 @ $2.3 vs 19 OI; Ref=$56.77

1:07:50 pm: CLF Cleveland Cliffs Jan 19 $8 Calls at the Ask: 3000 @ $0.321 vs 13700 OI; Ref=$6.945

1:03:58 pm: FC Franklin Covey Apr 20 $17.5 Calls at the Ask: 500 @ $3.5 vs 1503 OI; Ref=$19.65

12:48:14 pm: DKS Dicks Dec 15 $25 Puts Sweep (34) at the Ask: 1000 @ $1.25 vs 575 OI; Ref=$26.245

12:37:31 pm: FAST Fastenal Nov 17 $46 Puts Sweep (21) at the Ask: 792 @ $0.85 vs 365 OI; Ref=$46.9

12:35:01 pm: RST Rosetta Stone Mar 16 $7.5 Calls at the Ask: 500 @ $2.55 vs 1119 OI; Ref=$9.65

12:26:08 pm: JNPR Juniper Networks Nov 17 $26 Puts Sweep (35) at the Bid: 750 @ $0.701 vs 3671 OI; Ref=$26.19

12:10:13 pm: CONN Conn's Nov 17 $28 Calls Sweep (30) at the Ask: 585 @ $3.401 vs 91 OI; Ref=$30.8

12:03:43 pm: AMD AMD Apr 20 $15 Calls Sweep (10) at the Bid: 500 @ $1.681 vs 20836 OI; Ref=$14.265

11:48:50 am: FAST Fastenal Dec 15 $47 Puts Sweep (19) at the Ask: 530 @ $1.101 vs 1 OI; Ref=$48.23

11:25:37 am: QURE UniQure Nov 17 $22.5 Calls Sweep (19) at the Bid: 601 @ $0.7 vs 72 OI; Ref=$19.05

11:15:07 am: MDXG Mimedx Dec 15 $12.5 Puts Sweep (22) at the Ask: 800 @ $2.451 vs 13203 OI; Ref=$11.54

11:13:53 am: AAPL Apple Nov 10 $145 Puts Sweep (9) at the Ask: 942 @ $0.595 vs 740 OI; Ref=$157.01

10:43:50 am: TWTR Twitter Mar 16 $17 Calls at the Bid: 2400 @ $2.101 vs 1517 OI; Ref=$17.5

10:18:20 am: CMCM Cheetah Mobile Nov 17 $10 Puts Sweep (11) at the Bid: 528 @ $2.051 vs 607 OI; Ref=$8.31

10:16:39 am: MDLZ Mondelez Jun 15 $42 Calls Sweep (25) at the Ask: 1006 @ $2.171 vs 351 OI; Ref=$41.08

10:02:08 am: TSLA Tesla Apr 20 $200 Puts Above Ask!: 2087 @ $3.05 vs 113 OI; Ref=$338.58

9:44:34 am: AAPL Apple Nov 17 $152.5 Puts Sweep (19) at the Ask: 500 @ $2.711 vs 447 OI; Ref=$156.5

9:42:14 am: OSTK Overstock Dec 15 $40 Calls Sweep (27) at the Ask: 604 @ $3.201 vs 1917 OI; Ref=$35.55

9:41:12 am: GPK Graphic Packaging Corp Dec 15 $15 Calls at the Bid: 2500 @ $0.5 vs 9228 OI; Ref=$14.95

