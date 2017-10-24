33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE) shares surged 53.2 percent to $5.73 after the company reported successful Phase I study for PTI-125.

Losers

HNI Corp (NYSE: HNI) dropped 19.5 percent to $34.05 after the company issued a weak earnings forecast.

