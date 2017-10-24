Market Overview

PreMarket Prep Outlook For Tuesday, Oct. 24
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 24, 2017 8:00am   Comments
On Tuesday's edition of PreMarket Prep, a look at earnings from General Motors, Caterpillar, 3M, and also get a look at AMD before it reports after today's closing bell. Plus, is there a head and shoulders pattern forming in Tesla?

Get caught up on everything else you need to know this morning:

Listen to PreMarket Prep LIVE in the video below:

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here, or catch the podcast on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

