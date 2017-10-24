Wall Street's M&A Chatter From October 23: Cisco-Broadsoft, Cemtrex-Key Tronic, Exactech

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Monday, October 23, 2017.

Cisco to Acquire Broadsoft for $55/Share

The Deal:

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) and BroadSoft Inc (NASDAQ: BSFT) announced an agreement for Cisco to acquire BroadSoft for $55 per share in cash, for a total purchase price of approximately $1.9 billion net of cash. The deal has been approved by both boards of directors and is expected to close during Q1 of calendar year 2018.

BroadSoft closed Monday at $54.80, up 90 cents.

Cemtrex Announces a Revised Offer for Key Tronic

The Deal:

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ: CETX) announced a revised offer of $11 per share to acquire Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ: KTCC). Each outstanding share of Key Tronic common stock would be exchanged for one series 2 unit consisting of 1) one $10 4 percent debenture due 2024 and 2) one-third share of Cemtrex common stock.

Key Tronic closed at $7.16, up 25 cents.

Exactech Acquired by TPG Capital for $42/Share Cash

The Deal:

Exactech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXAC) announced that TPG Capital will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Exactech common stock for $42.00 per share in cash. The transaction values Exactech at $625 million and is expected to close in Q1 of 2018, subject to approval by Exactech's shareholders.

Exactech closed at $41.85, up $9.85.

