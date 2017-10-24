A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Gain; McDonald's, General Motors Earnings In Focus

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT). The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for October will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET, while the Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for October is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 59 points to 23,287.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 2.75 points to 2,566.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 8 points to 6,071.25.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.75 percent to trade at $57.80 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.73 percent to trade at $52.28 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.33 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index falling 0.07 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.16 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.01 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.28 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.50 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.53 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.22 percent and India’s BSE Sensex gained 0.31 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at RBC Capital downgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) from Top Pick to Sector Perform.

Whirlpool shares fell 8.49 percent to $167.00 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news

Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and disclosed that it is considering strategic alternatives for its Elanco Animal Health unit, including an IPO or a sale.

(NYSE: LLY) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and disclosed that it is considering strategic alternatives for its Elanco Animal Health unit, including an IPO or a sale. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and raised its 2017 guidance.

(NYSE: UTX) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and raised its 2017 guidance. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter and lowered its FY17 forecast.

(NYSE: WHR) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter and lowered its FY17 forecast. Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported stronger-than-expected profit for its third quarter.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets RBC CapitalNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.