Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 23

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Monday, October 23, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:52:34 pm: TEVA TEVA Jan 19 $15 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 500 @ $1.601 vs 22237 OI; Ref=$14.535

3:42:42 pm: ATI Allegheny Tech Nov 17 $25 Calls at the Bid: 1168 @ $0.801 vs 2421 OI; Ref=$24.03

3:31:25 pm: NRG NRG Energy Jan, 2019 $25 Calls Sweep (9) at the Bid: 500 @ $4.0 vs 1042 OI; Ref=$24.97

3:29:59 pm: AMD AMD Fri $13 Calls at the Ask: 1000 @ $1.331 vs 13765 OI; Ref=$14.0575

3:23:50 pm: NPTN Neophotonics Nov 17 $5 Calls Sweep (37) at the Bid: 866 @ $0.95 vs 3896 OI; Ref=$5.65

3:01:43 pm: LVS Las Vegas Sands Fri $63.5 Calls Sweep (23) at the Ask: 584 @ $1.011 vs 275 OI; Ref=$63.23

2:46:56 pm: FL Foot Locker Nov 17 $32 Calls Sweep (34) at the Ask: 886 @ $1.7 vs 625 OI; Ref=$31.65

2:41:20 pm: AIMT Aimmune Therapeutics Dec 15 $30 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 640 @ $1.0 vs 0 OI; Ref=$33.88

2:39:45 pm: UAA Under Armour Nov 3 $16 Puts at the Ask: 4000 @ $0.61 vs 251 OI; Ref=$16.9

2:24:12 pm: SQ Square Jan, 2019 $30 Puts Sweep (30) at the Bid: 761 @ $4.1 vs 454 OI; Ref=$32.595

2:03:20 pm: TOO Teekay Offshore Jan, 2019 $2 Puts at the Bid: 5000 @ $0.3 vs 0 OI; Ref=$2.645

1:56:11 pm: MDXG MimeDX Nov 17 $10 Calls Sweep (8) at the Ask: 551 @ $3.101 vs 56 OI; Ref=$12.8

1:40:15 pm: CHKP Check Point Software Nov 17 $115 Puts at the Bid: 1275 @ $2.25 vs 888 OI; Ref=$117.895

1:25:27 pm: HON Honeywell Jan, 2019 $145 Puts at the Ask: 500 @ $10.5 vs 50 OI; Ref=$145.81

12:24:44 pm: CMI Cummins Fri $177.5 Calls Sweep (26) at the Ask: 534 @ $1.101 vs 114 OI; Ref=$178.05

12:15:08 pm: GWPH GW Pharma Jan 19 $130 Calls Above Ask!: 2000 @ $2.0 vs 277 OI; Ref=$106.2

11:57:00 am: SQ Square Mar 16 $32 Puts at the Bid: 3000 @ $2.75 vs 104 OI; Ref=$32.5853

11:23:48 am: DAR Darling Ing Nov 17 $17 Puts at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.451 vs 78 OI; Ref=$17.485

11:17:24 am: FB Facebook Dec, 2019 $175 Calls Sweep (26) at the Bid: 680 @ $30.75 vs 645 OI; Ref=$173.21

11:09:08 am: DE Deere Mar 16 $135 Calls at the Bid: 1000 @ $4.6 vs 190 OI; Ref=$129.63

10:35:12 am: FCX Freeport McMoran Nov 3 $14 Calls Sweep (10) at the Ask: 520 @ $1.08 vs 304 OI; Ref=$14.8599

10:17:06 am: CWH Camping World Dec 15 $45 Calls Sweep (2) at the Bid: 500 @ $1.851 vs 42 OI; Ref=$43.81

9:55:27 am: MDLZ Mondelez Jan, 2019 $42 Calls Sweep (30) at the Ask: 1896 @ $3.05 vs 1366 OI; Ref=$41.11

9:41:17 am: ADBE Adobe Nov 17 $165 Puts Sweep (35) at the Bid: 4773 @ $1.02 vs 2114 OI; Ref=$174.045

9:37:11 am: GPS Gap Nov 17 $28 Puts Sweep (38) at the Ask: 982 @ $1.607 vs 371 OI; Ref=$27.42

9:33:44 am: STX Seagate Tech Fri $40 Calls Sweep (3) at the Ask: 500 @ $1.184 vs 258 OI; Ref=$39.976

