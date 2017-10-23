8 Firms To Debut On The Markets This Week

The latest slate of initial public offerings lends exposure to a diverse range of industries, from finance and dining to oil and mining.

Here are the companies going public this week:

Fat Brands, Inc (FAT) will issue 2 million shares at $12 Monday on the Nasdaq. The global restaurant franchising company operates more than 300 sites of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza Steakhouse.

Ablynx NV (ABLX) will issue nearly 7.2 million shares at $20.95 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. With more than 45 products in its pipeline, the Belgian biopharmaceutical develops proprietary therapeutic proteins for inflammation, hematology, immuno-oncology and respiratory disease. Ablynx collaborates with the likes of AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) and Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE: NVS).

Haymaker Acquisition Corp (HAYU) will issue 30 million shares at $10 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. The blank-check company supports financial services through share exchanges, acquisitions, share reconstructions and asset management.

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) will issue 42.5 million shares between $19 and $21 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The wholly owned subsidiary of BP plc (ADR) (NYSE: BP) reports initial assets of an onshore crude oil pipeline, an onshore refined products pipeline, an onshore diluent pipeline, an offshore natural gas pipeline and four offshore crude oil pipelines.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) will issue 15.8 million shares between $18 and $20 Thursday on the Nasdaq. Founded in 1990, the optical retailer operates 19 e-commerce sites and 1,000 stores in 44 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. National Vision boasts 62 consecutive quarters of comps growth and intends to open 75 new shops annually.

Forescout Technologies, Inc (FSCT) will issue 4.8 million shares between $20 and $22 Friday on the Nasdaq. The tech security company discovers new devices added to a network, finds and fixes security holes, and orchestrates information sharing to accelerate threat responses.

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) will issue nearly 5.6 million shares between $17 and $19 Friday on the Nasdaq. With $3.1 billion in assets, the Indiana-based firm emphasizes community banking, mortgage warehouse financing, retail and residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and health care facility and multi-family housing financing.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) will issue 31 million shares between $18 and $21 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. Based in Luxembourg, Nexa Resources develops and manages zinc, copper, lead, silver and gold mining operations in Latin America.

