25 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT) rose 46.2 percent to $37.51 in pre-market trading in response to failed DBVT peanut allergy trial.

Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EVOK) rose 22.4 percent to $4.21 after the company disclosed 'positive' topline results from comparative exposure pharmacokinetic study for Gimoti.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) rose 17.6 percent to $5.09 in pre-market trading as the company disclosed that GSK's shingle vaccine received FDA approval.

BroadSoft Inc (NASDAQ: BSFT) rose 16.9 percent to $63.00 in pre-market trading after Reuters reported that Cisco is nearing a deal to acquire BroadSoft.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares rose 12.5 percent to $2.25 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that DSUVIA clinical trial results selected as a top abstract for oral presentation at ASA's Annual Meeting.

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares rose 8.8 percent to $7.16 in pre-market trading after surging 25.33 percent on Friday.

Deltic Timber Corp (NYSE: DEL) shares rose 7.1 percent to $95.39 in pre-market trading after Potlach announced plans to merge with Deltic.

Renren Inc (NYSE: RENN) rose 6.4 percent to $10.18 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.68 percent on Friday.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) rose 5.9 percent to $20.60 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 0.52 percent on Friday.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) shares rose 5.7 percent to $1.87 in pre-market trading after the company announced a European Patent for RLX-R18.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NASDAQ: SALT) rose 5.5 percent to $8.65 in pre-market trading. Scorpio Bulkers posted a Q3 loss of $0.15 per share on revenue of $38.61 million.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (USA) (NYSE: NG) rose 4.6 percent to $4.31 in pre-market trading after dropping 0.48 percent on Friday.

VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) shares rose 4 percent to $69.00 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY2017 guidance.

Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ: CZR) rose 3.7 percent to $12.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.24 percent on Friday.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) shares rose 3.2 percent to $44.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected profit for its third quarter on Monday.

Losers

DBV Technologies SA - ADR (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 44.6 percent to $26.61 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its peanut allergy trial failed to meet primary endpoint.

8Point3 Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: CAFD) fell 11.7 percent to $13.70 in pre-market trading after rising 0.39 percent on Friday.

Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) shares fell 9.3 percent to $2.95 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.98 percent on Friday.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) fell 8.5 percent to $2.15 in pre-market trading after declining 0.84 percent on Friday.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) shares fell 7.8 percent to $30.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported discontinuation of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis program.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) shares fell 5 percent to $79.68 in pre-market trading. Westlake Chemical is expected to release its Q3 earnings on Tuesday, November 7, 2017.

Mercadolibre Inc NASDAQ: MELI) fell 4.6 percent to $224.85 in pre-market trading. KeyBanc downgraded MercadoLibre from Overweight to Sector Weight.

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) shares fell 4.2 percent to $194.17 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.85 percent on Friday.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) shares fell 3.7 percent to $2.89 in pre-market trading. Viking Therapeutics presented results from proof-of-concept study of VK0214 in in vivo model of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) fell 3.3 percent to $20.80 in the pre-market trading session. Harsco is projected to release Q3 results on November 8, 2017.

