35 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) shares jumped 41.45 percent to close at $33.99 on Friday as the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday.
- Dextera Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: DXTR) shares surged 40.48 percent to close at $0.187 on Friday. Dextera Surgical shares dropped 22.81 percent Thursday after the company’s 8-K filing showed that its stock will be delisted as of October 26. The company doesn't intend to appeal NASDAQ determination.
- Repros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPRX) shares rose 29.63 percent to close at $0.564.
- Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) shares jumped 27.11 percent to close at $19.27. Uniqure shares climbed 60.08 percent Thursday as the company disclosed that it has acquired a patent family providing broad protection of the hyperactive padua variant of Factor IX.
- Top Image Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: TISA) shares rose 26.36 percent to close at $1.63 on Friday.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares gained 25.33 percent to close at $6.58.
- Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares climbed 24.65 percent to close at $50.17 after the company reported first-quarter sales growth of 42 percent year over year.
- Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares gained 22.4 percent to close at $4.48 on Friday.
- Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) shares jumped 21.47 percent to close at $11.26 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Director Aldrich bought 565,065 shares at an average price of $8.61.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares rose 20.45 percent to close at $2.65. Digital Ally and VIEVU, LLC entered into a supply agreement which provides VIEVU exclusive right to integrate the VuLInk system in its body camera products.
- Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ: TUSK) shares gained 19.12 percent to close at $17.26 as the company disclosed that its subsidiary, Cobra Acquisitions LLC, signed a contract to aid in the restoration of Puerto Rico’s energy infrastructure.
- CAI International Inc (NYSE: CAI) shares rose 18.62 percent to close at $37.26 on Friday as the company posted strong Q3 earnings.
- Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONVO) shares gained 15 percent to close at $1.61.
- Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE: DQ) shares jumped 13.24 percent to close at $36.95 on Friday.
- Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares climbed 11.04 percent to close at $0.350 as the company disclosed that 1st patient enrolled in IDE study of Pantheris image-guided atherectomy system.
- Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) gained 10.79 percent to close at $23.21. Susquehanna upgraded Stratasys from Neutral to Positive.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) rose 9.32 percent to close at $6.45 after the company reported Q3 results.
- athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ: ATHN) rose 8.27 percent to close at $126.04 after the company posted mixed quarterly results.
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) climbed 6.35 percent to close at $134.13. Signature Bank posted upbeat Q3 profit. BMO Capital upgraded Signature Bank from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) rose 5.53 percent to close at $70.97 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares rose 5.35 percent to close at $9.25 after the company disclosed that it has received the FDA Orphan Drug designation for MESUPRON for pancreatic cancer.
Losers
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares tumbled 60.53 percent to close at $0.778 on Friday as the company disclosed that its PERSIST Phase 3 trial of POSIMIR did not meet primary efficacy endpoint. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Durect from Buy to Hold.
- Concordia International Corp (NASDAQ: CXRX) shares dipped 38.71 percent to close at $0.570. Concordia filed for debt restructuring in Canada.
- TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares declined 20.20 percent to close at $0.403.
- Rennova Health Inc (NASDAQ: RNVA) shares fell 20.39 percent to close at $0.781. Rennova Health fell 20.23 percent Thursday as the company disclosed that Big South Fork Medical Center has been granted 3 year CMS Certificate of Accreditation.
- Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO) fell 18.58 percent to close at $12.53. Del Taco reported in-line Q3 earnings and narrowed its FY17 outlook.
- Roka Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: ROKA) shares declined 13.56 percent to close at $1.53.
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) dropped 10.8 percent to close at $33.05 after mixed Q3 results and reduced FY17 guidance.
- Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) fell 10.76 percent to close at $121.33 after the company announced it would cancel two trials for its drug for an inflammatory bowel disease. Citigroup downgraded Celgene from Buy to Neutral.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT) shares dropped 9.83 percent to close at $32.00.
- Hebron Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: HEBT) shares fell 9.24 percent to close at $3.24.
- Synacor Inc (NASDAQ: SYNC) shares declined 7.69 percent to close at $2.40.
- Leading Brands, Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: LBIX) shares slipped 7.52 percent to close at $2.09 on Friday.
- Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ: IIIN) dropped 7.4 percent to close at $27.00.
- IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ: IBKC) shares fell 5.86 percent to close at $75.45 as the company posted downbeat Q3 earnings and reported a deal to buy Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co. Stephens & Co. downgraded IBERIABANK from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
