A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Decline Ahead Of Existing-Home Sales Report

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. Data on existing home sales for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester is set to speak in New York City at 2:00 p.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will speak in Washington at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 85 points to 23,199.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 5.25 points to 2,565.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 14.25 points to 6,111.25.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.68 percent to trade at $56.84 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures dropped 0.90 percent to trade at $50.83 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.18 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.32 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.28 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.27 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.23 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.04 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.17 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.25 percent and India’s BSE Sensex declined 0.60 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Citigroup upgraded Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from Neutral to Buy.

Lululemon shares rose 2.13 percent to $61.30 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and lowered its FY17 earnings outlook.

(NYSE: GE) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and lowered its FY17 earnings outlook. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.

(NYSE: HON) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: PYPL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets CitigroupNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.