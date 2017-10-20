38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) shares climbed 60.08 percent to close at $15.16 on Thursday. uniQure disclosed that it has acquired a patent family providing broad protection of the hyperactive padua variant of Factor IX.
- Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IMMY) shares rose 28.77 percent to close at $1.88 on Thursday after the company announced Thursday the release of a 99-cent alternative to Allergan PLC (NYSE: AGN)'s Restasis to address the 30 million Americans suffering from Dry Eye Disease.
- Prana Biotechnology Limited (ADR) (NASDAQ: PRAN) shares gained 26.95 percent to close at $3.25 on heavy volume.
- Medgenics Inc (NASDAQ: GNMX) climbed 25.78 percent to close at $1.61. Medgenics, which recently changed its official name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, was seen up 28.3 percent Thursday after a new SEC filing revealed that seven company insiders, including CEO Michael Cola, have been buying shares of the company’s stock. Together, the seven purchased more than 790,000 shares of company stock at a price of $1.26 per share, representing a combined $1 million in shares of a company with only a $47.5 million market cap.
- Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: RWLK) shares surged 24 percent to close at $1.55 on Thursday.
- Gravity Co., LTD. (ADR) (NASDAQ: GRVY) shares rose 19.80 percent to close at $63.34 on Thursday.
- Qudian Inc – ADR (NYSE: QD) shares rose 19.60 percent to close at $34.90 on Thursday. Bernstein initiated coverage on Qudian with an Outperform rating.
- Alcobra Ltd (NASDAQ: ADHD) shares gained 18.90 percent to close at $1.51 as the company reported a cllaboration with Johnson & Johnson Innovation to discover and develop RNA medicines.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNCE) shares rose 18.19 percent to close at $16.50. Concert Pharma reported that the PTAB has denied Incyte petition challenging CTP-543 patent.
- Delta Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DELT) shares climbed 14.06 percent to close at $1.46.
- Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ: SILC) gained 13.66 percent to close at $67.99 as the company disclosed that it will move forward with largest-ever design win which was reported in March '17.
- Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGSE) shares rose 13.53 percent to close at $2.35 on Thursday as the company issued Q3 outlook. The company expects gross sales to rise 33 percent versus second quarter and net sales to gain 59 percent versus Q2.
- Warrior Met Coal LLC (NYSE: HCC) jumped 13.09 percent to close at $26.69 as the company launched a proposed $350 million offering of senior secured notes to pay a special dividend.
- Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) climbed 12.24 percent to close at $171.73 after the company said it expects estimate-beating fiscal 2018 results. EPS are forecast at $5.50 per share vs. estimates of $5.21 per share.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares rose 10 percent to close at $7.70 after the company disclosed positive topline results from Phase 2 study of safety and efficacy of anabasum in dermatomyositis.
- Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) rose 9.46 percent to close at $4.28 as the company disclosed that its SM-88 monotherapy showed prolonged median overall survival versus patients who received subsequent treatments beyond SM-88.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) rose 5.13 percent to close at $4.71 following the announcement of its third-quarter results. Earnings of 2 cents per share beat expectations, while revenue of $46.07 million came in $2.98 million ahead of estimates.
- WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) rose 4.1 percent to close at $155.08 on Thursday after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
Losers
- Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IMNP) shares dipped 37.82 percent to close at $0.945 on Thursday. Immune Pharmaceuticals priced an underwritten public offering of convertible preferred stock and warrants for gross proceeds of $18,000,000.
- Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares declined 33.5 percent to close at $1.33. Ocean Power Technologies priced its 5,739,437 share common stock offering at $1.42 per share.
- Dextera Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: DXTR) dropped 22.81 percent to close at $0.133. Dextera Surgical 8-K filing showed that its stock will be delisted as of October 26. The company doesn't intend to appeal NASDAQ determination.
- Rennova Health Inc (NASDAQ: RNVA) fell 20.23 percent to $0.981. Rennova Health disclosed that Big South Fork Medical Center has been granted 3 year CMS Certificate of Accreditation.
- Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) shares dropped 15.62 percent to close at $3.08 on Thursday after declining 7.75 percent on Wednesday.
- Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE: ESTE) shares fell 14.15 percent to close at $ 9.04. Earthstone Energy priced an underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at $9.25 per share.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) shares dropped 13.81 percent to close at $1.56 on Thursday.
- Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) shares fell 13.74 percent to close at $1.13.
- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) shares declined 12.92 percent to close at $31.00 on Thursday. Benchmark Electronics posted upbeat Q3 earnings, but issued a weak Q4 forecast.
- Neothetics Inc (NASDAQ: NEOT) shares fell 12.78 percent to close at $1.16.
- United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) slipped 12.04 percent to close at $59.78. United Continental posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) declined 9.3 percent to close at $1.66 on Thursday.
- DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ: DRIO) shares dropped 9.17 percent to close at $1.98. DarioHealth shares jumped 21.11 percent Wednesday as the company announced CE Mark for smart glucose meter on iPhone 7 and iPhone 8.
- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) shares fell 8.5 percent to close at $89.71 after the company posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) shares declined 7.5 percent to close at $5.09. RumbleOn priced offering of 2.91 million Class B shares at $5.50 per share.
- Sunshine Heart Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares fell 6.75 percent to close at $7.74 on Thursday after dropping 7.68 percent on Wednesday.
- Mazor Robotics Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: MZOR) fell 6.5 percent to close at $54.74. Barclays downgraded Mazor Robotics from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Unilever plc (ADR) (NYSE: UL) shares slipped 6.4 percent to close at $56.04 following Q3 results.
- Unilever NV (ADR) (NYSE: UN) shares fell 6.1 percent to close at $57.65 after reporting Q3 results.
- Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCCI) shares fell 6 percent to close at $20.35 on weak quarterly results.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...