Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 19

3:56:37 pm: SVU Supervalue Nov 17 $16 Calls Sweep (22) at the Ask: 601 @ $0.801 vs 6 OI; Ref=$15.66

3:44:55 pm: STX Seagate Tech Oct 27 $35 Puts Above Ask!: 500 @ $1.97 vs 166 OI; Ref=$34.29

3:22:46 pm: RDN Radian Nov 17 $20 Calls Sweep (12) at the Bid: 542 @ $0.95 vs 232 OI; Ref=$20.47

3:07:30 pm: BYD Boyd Gaming Jan 19 $29 Calls at the Bid: 800 @ $1.15 vs 35 OI; Ref=$28.5

2:35:47 pm: PSA Public Storage Nov 17 $220 Calls at the Bid: 910 @ $3.201 vs 292 OI; Ref=$215.36

1:43:55 pm: SRPT Sarepta Dec 1 $49 Puts Sweep (29) at the Bid: 1250 @ $3.451 vs 0 OI; Ref=$50.09

1:32:50 pm: TEVA Teva Pharm Jan 19 $17.5 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 16000 @ $0.561 vs 12400 OI; Ref=$14.8

1:22:07 pm: PCAR PCAR Nov 17 $75 Calls at the Ask: 555 @ $0.901 vs 423 OI; Ref=$72.81

12:41:07 pm: DYN Dynegy Mar 16 $9 Calls Sweep (9) at the Ask: 500 @ $1.551 vs 28 OI; Ref=$9.2

12:23:35 pm: TRXC Transenterix Apr 20 $2 Puts Sweep (4) at the Ask: 700 @ $0.5 vs 486 OI; Ref=$3.22

12:19:15 pm: THC Tenet Healthcare Feb 16 $13 Calls Sweep (15) at the Bid: 782 @ $2.25 vs 37 OI; Ref=$13.15

12:15:39 pm: AUPH Aurinia Pharma Apr 20 $5 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 630 @ $0.551 vs 251 OI; Ref=$6.45

12:04:51 pm: GNTX Gentex Fri $20 Calls Sweep (33) at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.75 vs 375 OI; Ref=$20.4099

11:55:11 am: FCX Freeport McMoran May 18 $14 Puts at the Ask: 3000 @ $1.311 vs 1378 OI; Ref=$14.6

11:47:06 am: ROKU ROKU Oct 27 $23 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 1600 @ $0.651 vs 18 OI; Ref=$22.1

11:36:07 am: RH RH Nov 17 $62.5 Puts Sweep (17) at the Ask: 500 @ $0.7 vs 355 OI; Ref=$79.18

11:19:04 am: BIDU Baidu Nov 3 $290 Calls at the Bid: 500 @ $2.701 vs 100 OI; Ref=$265.32

11:09:55 am: AAPL Apple Jan, 2020 $125 Puts at the Bid: 1950 @ $8.901 vs 701 OI; Ref=$155.7375

10:55:59 am: SKX Skechers Oct 27 $24 Calls at the Ask: 1200 @ $1.65 vs 411 OI; Ref=$24.33

10:50:55 am: LC Lending Club Nov 17 $6 Calls at the Ask: 4990 @ $0.451 vs 1164 OI; Ref=$5.96

10:41:16 am: DAL Delta Air Nov 10 $52 Puts Sweep (3) at the Bid: 575 @ $1.18 vs 106 OI; Ref=$52.31

10:16:59 am: LRCX Lam Res Jan 19 $175 Puts at the Ask: 2050 @ $3.8 vs 1717 OI; Ref=$197.975

10:11:56 am: KOS Kosmos En Nov 17 $7.5 Calls Sweep (23) at the Ask: 1822 @ $0.401 vs 81 OI; Ref=$7.445

10:10:55 am: ARRY Array Bio Nov 17 $11 Calls Sweep (23) at the Bid: 500 @ $0.75 vs 50 OI; Ref=$11.15

9:52:29 am: NVDA Nvidia Oct 27 $207.5 Calls Sweep (48) at the Bid: 1274 @ $0.443 vs 535 OI; Ref=$193.45

9:43:54 am: USCR US Concrete Nov 17 $72.5 Puts at the Bid: 500 @ $1.75 vs 318 OI; Ref=$75.95

