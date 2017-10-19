Market Overview

32 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2017 12:59pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IMMY) shares jumped 62 percent to $2.35 after the company announced Thursday the release of a 99-cent alternative to Allergan PLC (NYSE: AGN)'s Restasis to address the 30 million Americans suffering from Dry Eye Disease.
  • Alcobra Ltd (NASDAQ: ADHD) shares climbed 40.2 percent to $1.78 as the company reported a cllaboration with Johnson & Johnson Innovation to discover and develop RNA medicines.
  • Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) shares rose 32.2 percent to $12.52. uniQure disclosed that it has acquired a patent family providing broad protection of the hyperactive padua variant of Factor IX.
  • Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGSE) shares gained 20.8 percent to $2.50 as the company issued Q3 outlook. The company expects gross sales to rise 33 percent versus second quarter and net sales to gain 59 percent versus Q2.
  • Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: RWLK) shares climbed 20 percent to $1.50.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares surged 19.4 percent to $8.36 after the company disclosed positive topline results from Phase 2 study of safety and efficacy of anabasum in dermatomyositis.
  • BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS) shares climbed 19.3 percent to $7.28. BioLife Solutions disclosed that its customer Kite Pharma, received US FDA approval for Yescarta.
  • Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ: SILC) rose 14.1 percent to $68.24 as the company disclosed that it will move forward with largest-ever design win which was reported in March '17.
  • Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) gained 11.5 percent to $4.36 as the company disclosed that its SM-88 monotherapy showed prolonged median overall survival versus patients who received subsequent treatments beyond SM-88.
  • Warrior Met Coal LLC (NYSE: HCC) climbed 9.1 percent to $25.75 as the company launched a proposed $350 million offering of senior secured notes to pay a special dividend.
  • Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) jumped 8.7 percent to $166.32 after the company said it expects estimate-beating fiscal 2018 results. EPS are forecast at $5.50 per share vs. estimates of $5.21 per share.
  • Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) gained 4.2 percent to $4.67 following the announcement of its third-quarter results. Earnings of 2 cents per share beat expectations, while revenue of $46.07 million came in $2.98 million ahead of estimates.
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) shares rose 2.8 percent to $82.21. Gilead subsidiary Kite announced the FDA approval for Yescarta.
  • WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) gained 2.5 percent to $152.55 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.

 

 

Losers

  • Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IMNP) fell 40.1 percent to $0.910. Immune Pharmaceuticals priced an underwritten public offering of convertible preferred stock and warrants for gross proceeds of $18,000,000.
  • Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares tumbled 35 percent to $1.30. Ocean Power Technologies priced its 5,739,437 share common stock offering at $1.42 per share.
  • Dextera Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: DXTR) fell 29.2 percent to $ 0.122. Dextera Surgical 8-K filing showed that its stock will be delisted as of October 26. The company doesn't intend to appeal NASDAQ determination.
  • Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCCI) dropped 16.4 percent to $18.10 on weak quarterly results.
  • Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) shares fell 14.3 percent to $30.50. Benchmark Electronics posted upbeat Q3 earnings, but issued a weak Q4 forecast.
  • Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE: ESTE) shares dipped 14.2 percent to $9.05. Earthstone Energy priced an underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at $9.25 per share.
  • Sunshine Heart Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares declined 12.7 percent to $7.25 after dropping 7.68 percent on Wednesday.
  • Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) shares tumbled 11.9 percent to $3.25 after declining 7.75 percent on Wednesday.
  • Rennova Health Inc (NASDAQ: RNVA) slipped 11.3 percent to $1.10. Rennova Health disclosed that Big South Fork Medical Center has been granted 3 year CMS Certificate of Accreditation.
  • DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ: DRIO) shares fell 10.6 percent to $1.95. DarioHealth shares jumped 21.11 percent Wednesday as the company announced CE Mark for smart glucose meter on iPhone 7 and iPhone 8.
  • RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) shares dropped 8.2 percent to $5.05. RumbleOn priced offering of 2.91 million Class B shares at $5.50 per share.
  • Mazor Robotics Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: MZOR) slipped 7.8 percent to $53.96. Barclays downgraded Mazor Robotics from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
  • Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) dropped 7 percent to $91.25 after the company posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.
  • Unilever NV (ADR) (NYSE: UN) shares declined 5 percent to $58.32 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Unilever plc (ADR) (NYSE: UL) shares dropped 5 percent to $56.87 following Q3 results.
  • eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares declined 4.2 percent to $36.37. eBay reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while revenue exceeded estimates. The company also issued a weak guidance for the full year.
  • Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: PEGI) shares dropped 4 percent to $23.57. Pattern Energy priced 8 million share public offering of Class A common stock at $23.40 per share.
  • Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) fell 3.4 percent to $108.73 after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

