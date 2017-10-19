Wall Street's M&A Chatter From October 18: Sinclair-Tribune, SUPERVALU-Associated Grocers, Assurant-Warranty Group

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Wednesday, October 18, 2017.

FCC Extends Comment Period for Sinclair Acquisition of Tribune

The Extension:

The FCC announced Wednesday it would pause the 180-deadline for 15 days, in order to allow the public to submit additional comments related to Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc's (NASDAQ: SBGI) proposed acquisition of Tribune Media Co (NYSE: TRCO).

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Sinclair had received bids for up to 10 television stations. The intention of the sale is to give a boost to the approval process by satisfying some antitrust concerns.

Sinclair closed at $30.35.

SUPERVALU to Acquire Associated Grocers of Florida for ~$180M

The Deal:

SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE: SVU) and Associated Grocers of Florida, Inc. announced that SUPERVALU will acquire Associated Grocers in a transaction valued at approximately $180 million. The transaction was approved by both boards of directors and is expected to close by the end of calendar year 2017.

SUPERVALU closed at $17.09, up 1 cent.

Assurant to Acquire The Warranty Group for $2.5B

The Deal:

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) and TPG Capital Portfolio Company, The Warranty Group, announced that they have agreed to combine operations in a deal valued at approximately $2.5 billion. The transaction is expected to close in H1 of 2018, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Assurant closed at $101.80.

Posted-In: News Rumors M&A Pre-Market Outlook

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.