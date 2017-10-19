22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP) rose 27.1 percent to $8.90 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive topline results from Phase 2 study of safety and efficacy of anabasum in dermatomyositis.

Losers

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE: ESTE) shares fell 12.71 percent to $9.20 in pre-market trading. Earthstone Energy priced an underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at $9.25 per share.

