22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2017 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP) rose 27.1 percent to $8.90 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive topline results from Phase 2 study of safety and efficacy of anabasum in dermatomyositis.
  • Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) rose 20.5 percent to $5.40 in pre-market trading following the announcement of its third-quarter results. Earnings of 2 cents per share beat expectations, while revenue of $46.07 million came in $2.98 million ahead of estimates.
  • Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNAT) rose 9.5 percent to $5.64 in pre-market trading driven by the European Medicines Agency’s designation of its IDN-7314 as an Orphan Drug for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC).
  • Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares rose 6.9 percent to $2.62 in pre-market trading after declining 1.21 percent on Wednesday.
  • BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS) shares rose 6.6 percent to $6.50 in the pre-market trading session. BioLife Solutions disclosed that its customer Kite Pharma, received US FDA approval for Yescarta.
  • Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) rose 6.5 percent to $163.00 in pre-market trading after the company said it expects estimate-beating fiscal 2018 results. EPS are forecast at $5.50 per share vs. estimates of $5.21 per share.
  • Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO) rose 5.6 percent to $45.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.09 percent on Wednesday.
  • WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) rose 3.6 percent to $154.43 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) rose 3.1 percent to $82.45 in pre-market trading. Gilead subsidiary Kite announced the FDA approval for Yescarta.

Losers

  • Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE: ESTE) shares fell 12.71 percent to $9.20 in pre-market trading. Earthstone Energy priced an underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at $9.25 per share.
  • Sunshine Heart Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares fell 8.4 percent to $7.60 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.68 percent on Wednesday.
  • W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) fell 7.1 percent to $2.88 in pre-market trading after rising 3.33 percent on Wednesday.
  • Mazor Robotics Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: MZOR) fell 6.7 percent to $54.63 in pre-market trading. Barclays downgraded Mazor Robotics from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
  • Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) fell 6.5 percent to $3.45 in pre-market trading after declining 7.75 percent on Wednesday.
  • eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares fell 6.4 percent to $35.55 in pre-market trading. eBay reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while revenue exceeded estimates. The company also issued a weak guidance for the full year.
  • BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) fell 6.2 percent to $7.61 in the pre-market trading session after the announcement of a 3.86 million shares offering.
  • Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: PEGI) shares fell 5.2 percent to $23.25 in pre-market trading. Pattern Energy priced 8 million share public offering of Class A common stock at $23.40 per share.
  • Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ: CTSO) shares fell 5 percent to $5.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Ignyta Inc NASDAQ: RXDX) fell 4.9 percent to $15.45 in pre-market trading. Ignyta shares gained 13.24 percent Wednesday after the company disclosed positive NSC lung cancer data.
  • Unilever NV (ADR) (NYSE: UN) fell 4.5 percent to $58.64 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
  • Unilever plc (ADR) (NYSE: UL) shares fell 4.4 percent to $57.25 following Q3 results.
  • Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) fell 4 percent to $108.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

Loading...
