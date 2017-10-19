Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2017 4:45am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares gained 38.89 percent to close at $2.00 on Wednesday. Ocean Power Technologies shares dropped over 25 percent in after-hours trading on news of a common stock offering with no size disclosed. The offering came on the heels of a 55 percent rally in the stock over the last 2 trading sessions.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) surged 36.03 percent to close at $19.67 after the company's oral presentation of data from a Phase 2 clinical study evaluating Poziotinib for the treatment of lung cancer while presenting at the 18th IASLC World Conference in Japan.
  • China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares rose 28.67 percent to close at $28.90 on Wednesday.
  • Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares gained 27.54 percent to close at $37.65 following a 5-day, 30 percent slide from Thursday's high of $43.35 per share.
  • Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) shares climbed 25.60 percent to close at $2.60 on volume.
  • DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ: DRIO) shares jumped 21.11 percent to close at $2.18 on Wednesday as the company announced CE Mark for smart glucose meter on iPhone 7 and iPhone 8.
  • Amedica Corporation (NASDAQ: AMDA) gained 20.33 percent to close at $0.367.
  • Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SBPH) shares rose 17.54 percent to close at $17.76 on Wednesday.
  • Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) shares climbed 16.43 percent to close at $34.16 after reporting first-quarter earnings that fell in line with analyst estimates. Cree issued second-quarter earnings and sales guidance below analysts’ consensus estimates.
  • Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: KRYS) shares rose 15.24 percent to close at $11.19. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech with a Buy rating and a $23.00 price target.
  • Hebron Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: HEBT) shares climbed 13.36 percent to close at $3.48.
  • Ignyta Inc (NASDAQ: RXDX) shares gained 13.24 percent to close at $16.25 after the company disclosed positive NSC lung cancer data.
  • Stellar Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: SBOT) shares rose 13.04 percent to close at $1.30.
  • Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) shares climbed 12.87 percent to close at $4.91 on Wednesday.
  • Walter Investment Management Corp (NYSE: WAC) shares gained 12.66 percent to close at $0.551 on Wednesday.
  • Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) shares jumped 12.33 percent to close at $4.19.
  • International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) gained 8.86 percent to close at $159.53 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
  • Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares climbed 8.73 percent to close at $5.23 as the company issued a strong sales forecast for the third quarter.
  • Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) rose 8.3 percent to close at $105.57 on Wednesday after the company posted upbeat Q3 results.
  • Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP) shares rose 7.82 percent to close at $9.65 after announcing it will resume its Capital Return Program, with a quarterly distribution of 15 cents and a $100 million buyback.
  • Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ: SCSS) shares gained 5.6 percent to close at $32.08 after the company posted weaker-than-expected Q3 results and narrowed FY17 guidance.

 

Losers

  • Akari Therapeutics PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: AKTX) shares dipped 29.69 percent to close at $4.50 after the close following news of a common stock offering.
  • Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) fell 25.49 percent to close at $3.65. Social Reality shares surged 70.73 percent on Tuesday after the announcement of its own Initial Coin Offering: BIGtoken.
  • Neothetics Inc (NASDAQ: NEOT) shares declined 22.67 percent to close at $1.33 on Wednesday. Neothetics and Evofem Biosciences agreed to merge in an all-stock deal.
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) shares dropped 22.22 percent to close at $2.10 on Wednesday.
  • Biostage Inc (OTC: BSTG) shares fell 21.97 percent to close at $0.0675.
  • Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ: IMDZ) shares slipped 20.12 percent to close at $6.55. Immune Design shares dipped 18.81 percent on Tuesday as the company reported FDA feedback on Phase 3 clinical trial design for CMB305 in synovial sarcoma patients.
  • Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) fell 18.85 percent to close at $9.47. uniQure will offer preclinical data on AMT-130 in Huntington's disease at ESGCT Congress.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares dropped 15.46 percent to close at $1.64. On Tuesday, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals disclosed that it has received FDA protocol guidance for Phase 3 clinical trial with TSC in patients newly diagnosed with inoperable glioblastoma multiforme.
  • Leading Brands, Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: LBIX) shares fell 14.8 percent to close at $2.13 on Wednesday after dropping 11.35 percent on Tuesday.
  • Adomani Inc (NASDAQ: ADOM) shares declined 13.25 percent to close at $4.19. Adomani filed for $103.5 million offering of common stock.
  • MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares dropped 13.05 percent to close at $4.13 on Wednesday.
  • China Lending Corp (NASDAQ: CLDC) shares dropped 12.72 percent to close at $4.05.
  • Rennova Health Inc (NASDAQ: RNVA) fell 12.06 percent to close at $1.24.
  • SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE: SVU) dropped 11.82 percent to close at $17.09 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and announced an agreement to acquire Associated Grocers of Florida for $180 million.
  • Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) fell 11.5 percent to $11.67 as investors are uncertain to what the end result will be of the company's new strategies announced on Tuesday.
  • Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) declined 7.9 percent to close at $14.55 on Wednesday. JP Morgan downgraded Virtu Financial from Neutral to Underweight.
  • Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ: MOBL) dropped 6.6 percent to close at $3.55 after the company issued weak sales forecast and disclosed that CEO Barry Mainz was leaving the company.

Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AKTX + ADOM)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Gains 160 Points; Akari Therapeutics Shares Plummet
32 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: IBM Surges After Strong Q3 Results; Mobileiron Shares Plunge
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Abbott Tops Q3 Views
20 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
32 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on OPTT

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.