38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares gained 38.89 percent to close at $2.00 on Wednesday. Ocean Power Technologies shares dropped over 25 percent in after-hours trading on news of a common stock offering with no size disclosed. The offering came on the heels of a 55 percent rally in the stock over the last 2 trading sessions.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) surged 36.03 percent to close at $19.67 after the company's oral presentation of data from a Phase 2 clinical study evaluating Poziotinib for the treatment of lung cancer while presenting at the 18th IASLC World Conference in Japan.
- China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares rose 28.67 percent to close at $28.90 on Wednesday.
- Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares gained 27.54 percent to close at $37.65 following a 5-day, 30 percent slide from Thursday's high of $43.35 per share.
- Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) shares climbed 25.60 percent to close at $2.60 on volume.
- DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ: DRIO) shares jumped 21.11 percent to close at $2.18 on Wednesday as the company announced CE Mark for smart glucose meter on iPhone 7 and iPhone 8.
- Amedica Corporation (NASDAQ: AMDA) gained 20.33 percent to close at $0.367.
- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SBPH) shares rose 17.54 percent to close at $17.76 on Wednesday.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) shares climbed 16.43 percent to close at $34.16 after reporting first-quarter earnings that fell in line with analyst estimates. Cree issued second-quarter earnings and sales guidance below analysts’ consensus estimates.
- Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: KRYS) shares rose 15.24 percent to close at $11.19. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech with a Buy rating and a $23.00 price target.
- Hebron Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: HEBT) shares climbed 13.36 percent to close at $3.48.
- Ignyta Inc (NASDAQ: RXDX) shares gained 13.24 percent to close at $16.25 after the company disclosed positive NSC lung cancer data.
- Stellar Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: SBOT) shares rose 13.04 percent to close at $1.30.
- Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) shares climbed 12.87 percent to close at $4.91 on Wednesday.
- Walter Investment Management Corp (NYSE: WAC) shares gained 12.66 percent to close at $0.551 on Wednesday.
- Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) shares jumped 12.33 percent to close at $4.19.
- International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) gained 8.86 percent to close at $159.53 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares climbed 8.73 percent to close at $5.23 as the company issued a strong sales forecast for the third quarter.
- Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) rose 8.3 percent to close at $105.57 on Wednesday after the company posted upbeat Q3 results.
- Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP) shares rose 7.82 percent to close at $9.65 after announcing it will resume its Capital Return Program, with a quarterly distribution of 15 cents and a $100 million buyback.
- Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ: SCSS) shares gained 5.6 percent to close at $32.08 after the company posted weaker-than-expected Q3 results and narrowed FY17 guidance.
Losers
- Akari Therapeutics PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: AKTX) shares dipped 29.69 percent to close at $4.50 after the close following news of a common stock offering.
- Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) fell 25.49 percent to close at $3.65. Social Reality shares surged 70.73 percent on Tuesday after the announcement of its own Initial Coin Offering: BIGtoken.
- Neothetics Inc (NASDAQ: NEOT) shares declined 22.67 percent to close at $1.33 on Wednesday. Neothetics and Evofem Biosciences agreed to merge in an all-stock deal.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) shares dropped 22.22 percent to close at $2.10 on Wednesday.
- Biostage Inc (OTC: BSTG) shares fell 21.97 percent to close at $0.0675.
- Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ: IMDZ) shares slipped 20.12 percent to close at $6.55. Immune Design shares dipped 18.81 percent on Tuesday as the company reported FDA feedback on Phase 3 clinical trial design for CMB305 in synovial sarcoma patients.
- Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) fell 18.85 percent to close at $9.47. uniQure will offer preclinical data on AMT-130 in Huntington's disease at ESGCT Congress.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares dropped 15.46 percent to close at $1.64. On Tuesday, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals disclosed that it has received FDA protocol guidance for Phase 3 clinical trial with TSC in patients newly diagnosed with inoperable glioblastoma multiforme.
- Leading Brands, Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: LBIX) shares fell 14.8 percent to close at $2.13 on Wednesday after dropping 11.35 percent on Tuesday.
- Adomani Inc (NASDAQ: ADOM) shares declined 13.25 percent to close at $4.19. Adomani filed for $103.5 million offering of common stock.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares dropped 13.05 percent to close at $4.13 on Wednesday.
- China Lending Corp (NASDAQ: CLDC) shares dropped 12.72 percent to close at $4.05.
- Rennova Health Inc (NASDAQ: RNVA) fell 12.06 percent to close at $1.24.
- SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE: SVU) dropped 11.82 percent to close at $17.09 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and announced an agreement to acquire Associated Grocers of Florida for $180 million.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) fell 11.5 percent to $11.67 as investors are uncertain to what the end result will be of the company's new strategies announced on Tuesday.
- Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) declined 7.9 percent to close at $14.55 on Wednesday. JP Morgan downgraded Virtu Financial from Neutral to Underweight.
- Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ: MOBL) dropped 6.6 percent to close at $3.55 after the company issued weak sales forecast and disclosed that CEO Barry Mainz was leaving the company.
