Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2017 4:22am   Comments
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Philadelphia Fed general conditions index for October is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George is set to speak in Altus, Oklahoma at 9:30 a.m. ET.
  • The index of leading economic indicators for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

