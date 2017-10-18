Market Overview

Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 18
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 18, 2017 5:01pm   Comments
Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Wednesday, October 18, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:15:18 pm: ZOES ZOES Kitchen Dec 15 $12.5 Calls Sweep (33) at the Bid: 824 @ $0.855 vs 613 OI; Ref=$12.15

3:12:40 pm: VRX Valeant Jan, 2020 $12 Puts at the Bid: 3000 @ $3.25 vs 759 OI; Ref=$12.48

2:49:18 pm: HAL Halliburton Dec 15 $47.5 Calls Sweep (8) at the Ask: 9000 @ $0.432 vs 1511 OI; Ref=$43.805

1:52:33 pm: HIMX Himax Technology Mar 16 $9 Puts at the Bid: 5300 @ $1.15 vs 3861 OI; Ref=$9.47

1:18:45 pm: MAR Marriott Fri $116 Puts Sweep (23) at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.85 vs 3 OI; Ref=$116.27

12:24:33 pm: BGS B&G Foods Nov 17 $35 Calls at the Ask: 1498 @ $0.551 vs 991 OI; Ref=$32.35

11:58:44 am: FTR Frontier Comm Jan 19 $13 Calls Sweep (32) at the Ask: 709 @ $0.7 vs 599 OI; Ref=$11.3

11:50:20 am: SPPI Spectrum Pharma Nov 17 $18 Puts Sweep (28) at the Ask: 4404 @ $0.651 vs 0 OI; Ref=$20.38

11:20:25 am: RRD RR Donnelley Mar 16 $8 Puts Sweep (34) at the Ask: 786 @ $0.45 vs 220 OI; Ref=$9.88

10:48:38 am: FB Facebook Dec 1 $177.5 Puts at the Ask: 872 @ $6.6 vs 67 OI; Ref=$176.23

10:35:10 am: BGC General Cable Nov 17 $21 Puts Sweep (13) at the Bid: 500 @ $0.901 vs 18 OI; Ref=$22.15

10:10:20 am: JNJ J&J Jan, 2019 $140 Puts Sweep (27) at the Bid: 658 @ $9.504 vs 301 OI; Ref=$140.23

10:07:06 am: NVDA Nvidia Nov 3 $177.5 Puts Sweep (33) at the Ask: 759 @ $0.73 vs 625 OI; Ref=$194.63

10:05:36 am: IBM IBM Nov 17 $160 Calls at the Bid: 4636 @ $2.15 vs 1906 OI; Ref=$159.6

9:59:34 am: RIG Transocean Oct 27 $10.5 Puts at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.3 vs 543 OI; Ref=$10.53

9:40:18 am: PG P&G Fri $93.5 Calls at the Ask: 3341 @ $0.42 vs 1583 OI; Ref=$92.33

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Loading...
