32 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) surged 45.09 percent to $20.98. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals highlighted poziotinib data in NSCLC at 18th IASLC World Conference on lung cancer in Japan.
- CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) shares climbed 19.6 percent to $5.38 after declining 4.05 percent on Tuesday.
- Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: KRYS) shares rose 15.3 percent to $11.19. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech with a Buy rating and a $23.00 price target.
- Ignyta Inc (NASDAQ: RXDX) shares gained 13.9 percent to $16.35 after the company disclosed positive NSC lung cancer data.
- Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) shares climbed 12.65 percent to $2.05 after announcing an agreement with MedResults Network, a Group Purchasing Organization that has over 3,000 members.
- Gravity Co., LTD. (ADR) (NASDAQ: GRVY) shares rose 10.8 percent to $55.47.
- Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares surged 9.8 percent to $5.28 as the company issued a strong sales forecast for the third quarter.
- Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP) shares gained 9 percent to $9.75 after announcing it will resume its Capital Return Program, with a quarterly distribution of 15 cents and a $100 million buyback.
- International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) surged 8.1 percent to $158.37 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) gained 7.5 percent to $104.78 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results.
- Hebron Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: HEBT) climbed 7.5 percent to $3.30.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) rose 6.6 percent to $31.28 after reporting first-quarter earnings that fell in line with analyst estimates. Cree issued second-quarter earnings and sales guidance below analysts’ consensus estimates.
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares rose 5.4 percent to $9.73. Longbow Research upgraded GoPro from Neutral to Buy.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: LSCC) surged 5 percent to $5.78. Jefferies upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from Hold to Buy.
- Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ: SCSS) shares gained 4.8 percent to $31.85 after the company posted weaker-than-expected Q3 results and narrowed FY17 guidance.
- Magna International Inc. (USA) (NYSE: MGA) rose 3.8 percent to $55.45. Bank of America upgraded Magna from Underperform to Buy.
Losers
- Akari Therapeutics PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: AKTX) shares declined 23.3 percent to $4.91 after the close following news of a common stock offering.
- Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) dropped 21.3 percent to $3.86. Social Reality shares surged 70.73 percent on Tuesday after the announcement of its own Initial Coin Offering: BIGtoken.
- Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ: IMDZ) shares fell 17.1 percent to $6.80. Immune Design shares dipped 18.81 percent on Tuesday as the company reported FDA feedback on Phase 3 clinical trial design for CMB305 in synovial sarcoma patients.
- Leading Brands, Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: LBIX) shares declined 16.8 percent to $2.08 after dropping 11.35 percent on Tuesday.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) shares fell 16.5 percent to $2.26.
- Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) shares dropped 15.8 percent to $9.82. uniQure will offer preclinical data on AMT-130 in Huntington's disease at ESGCT Congress.
- Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) shares declined 13 percent to $3.48.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) slipped 12.9 percent to $4.65.
- Adomani Inc (NASDAQ: ADOM) shares declined 12.8 percent to $4.21. Adomani filed for $103.5 million offering of common stock.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) fell 11.5 percent to $11.67 as investors are uncertain to what the end result will be of the company's new strategies announced on Tuesday.
- Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ: DEST) shares dropped 11.3 percent to $2.11. Destination Maternity shares gained 48.75 percent on Tuesday after the company reported that it expects $10mn to $11 million in annual savings following operational update.
- China Lending Corp (NASDAQ: CLDC) shares slipped 10.5 percent to $3.95.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares fell 10.1 percent to $3.03.
- Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ: MOBL) dropped 9.3 percent to $3.44 after the company issued weak sales forecast and disclosed that CEO Barry Mainz was leaving the company.
- SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE: SVU) declined 9.2 percent to $17.60 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and announced an agreement to acquire Associated Grocers of Florida for $180 million.
- Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) slipped 6.8 percent to $14.73. JP Morgan downgraded Virtu Financial from Neutral to Underweight.
