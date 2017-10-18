32 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) surged 45.09 percent to $20.98. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals highlighted poziotinib data in NSCLC at 18th IASLC World Conference on lung cancer in Japan.

(NASDAQ: SPPI) surged 45.09 percent to $20.98. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals highlighted poziotinib data in NSCLC at 18th IASLC World Conference on lung cancer in Japan. CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) shares climbed 19.6 percent to $5.38 after declining 4.05 percent on Tuesday.

(NYSE: CGG) shares climbed 19.6 percent to $5.38 after declining 4.05 percent on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: KRYS) shares rose 15.3 percent to $11.19. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech with a Buy rating and a $23.00 price target.

(NASDAQ: KRYS) shares rose 15.3 percent to $11.19. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech with a Buy rating and a $23.00 price target. Ignyta Inc (NASDAQ: RXDX) shares gained 13.9 percent to $16.35 after the company disclosed positive NSC lung cancer data.

(NASDAQ: RXDX) shares gained 13.9 percent to $16.35 after the company disclosed positive NSC lung cancer data. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) shares climbed 12.65 percent to $2.05 after announcing an agreement with MedResults Network, a Group Purchasing Organization that has over 3,000 members.

(NASDAQ: SSKN) shares climbed 12.65 percent to $2.05 after announcing an agreement with MedResults Network, a Group Purchasing Organization that has over 3,000 members. Gravity Co., LTD. (ADR) (NASDAQ: GRVY) shares rose 10.8 percent to $55.47.

(NASDAQ: GRVY) shares rose 10.8 percent to $55.47. Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares surged 9.8 percent to $5.28 as the company issued a strong sales forecast for the third quarter.

(NASDAQ: VIVE) shares surged 9.8 percent to $5.28 as the company issued a strong sales forecast for the third quarter. Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP) shares gained 9 percent to $9.75 after announcing it will resume its Capital Return Program, with a quarterly distribution of 15 cents and a $100 million buyback.

(NYSE: HCLP) shares gained 9 percent to $9.75 after announcing it will resume its Capital Return Program, with a quarterly distribution of 15 cents and a $100 million buyback. International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) surged 8.1 percent to $158.37 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.

(NYSE: IBM) surged 8.1 percent to $158.37 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) gained 7.5 percent to $104.78 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results.

(NASDAQ: UFPI) gained 7.5 percent to $104.78 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results. Hebron Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: HEBT) climbed 7.5 percent to $3.30.

(NASDAQ: HEBT) climbed 7.5 percent to $3.30. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) rose 6.6 percent to $31.28 after reporting first-quarter earnings that fell in line with analyst estimates. Cree issued second-quarter earnings and sales guidance below analysts’ consensus estimates.

(NASDAQ: CREE) rose 6.6 percent to $31.28 after reporting first-quarter earnings that fell in line with analyst estimates. Cree issued second-quarter earnings and sales guidance below analysts’ consensus estimates. GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares rose 5.4 percent to $9.73. Longbow Research upgraded GoPro from Neutral to Buy.

(NASDAQ: GPRO) shares rose 5.4 percent to $9.73. Longbow Research upgraded GoPro from Neutral to Buy. Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: LSCC) surged 5 percent to $5.78. Jefferies upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from Hold to Buy.

(NASDAQ: LSCC) surged 5 percent to $5.78. Jefferies upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from Hold to Buy. Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ: SCSS) shares gained 4.8 percent to $31.85 after the company posted weaker-than-expected Q3 results and narrowed FY17 guidance.

(NASDAQ: SCSS) shares gained 4.8 percent to $31.85 after the company posted weaker-than-expected Q3 results and narrowed FY17 guidance. Magna International Inc. (USA) (NYSE: MGA) rose 3.8 percent to $55.45. Bank of America upgraded Magna from Underperform to Buy.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

Akari Therapeutics PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: AKTX) shares declined 23.3 percent to $4.91 after the close following news of a common stock offering.

(NASDAQ: AKTX) shares declined 23.3 percent to $4.91 after the close following news of a common stock offering. Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) dropped 21.3 percent to $3.86. Social Reality shares surged 70.73 percent on Tuesday after the announcement of its own Initial Coin Offering: BIGtoken.

(NASDAQ: SRAX) dropped 21.3 percent to $3.86. Social Reality shares surged 70.73 percent on Tuesday after the announcement of its own Initial Coin Offering: BIGtoken. Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ: IMDZ) shares fell 17.1 percent to $6.80. Immune Design shares dipped 18.81 percent on Tuesday as the company reported FDA feedback on Phase 3 clinical trial design for CMB305 in synovial sarcoma patients.

(NASDAQ: IMDZ) shares fell 17.1 percent to $6.80. Immune Design shares dipped 18.81 percent on Tuesday as the company reported FDA feedback on Phase 3 clinical trial design for CMB305 in synovial sarcoma patients. Leading Brands, Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: LBIX) shares declined 16.8 percent to $2.08 after dropping 11.35 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: LBIX) shares declined 16.8 percent to $2.08 after dropping 11.35 percent on Tuesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) shares fell 16.5 percent to $2.26.

(NASDAQ: INFI) shares fell 16.5 percent to $2.26. Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) shares dropped 15.8 percent to $9.82. uniQure will offer preclinical data on AMT-130 in Huntington's disease at ESGCT Congress.

(NASDAQ: QURE) shares dropped 15.8 percent to $9.82. uniQure will offer preclinical data on AMT-130 in Huntington's disease at ESGCT Congress. Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) shares declined 13 percent to $3.48.

(NYSE: TRXC) shares declined 13 percent to $3.48. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) slipped 12.9 percent to $4.65.

(NASDAQ: MRNS) slipped 12.9 percent to $4.65. Adomani Inc (NASDAQ: ADOM) shares declined 12.8 percent to $4.21. Adomani filed for $103.5 million offering of common stock.

(NASDAQ: ADOM) shares declined 12.8 percent to $4.21. Adomani filed for $103.5 million offering of common stock. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) fell 11.5 percent to $11.67 as investors are uncertain to what the end result will be of the company's new strategies announced on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: SNCR) fell 11.5 percent to $11.67 as investors are uncertain to what the end result will be of the company's new strategies announced on Tuesday. Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ: DEST) shares dropped 11.3 percent to $2.11. Destination Maternity shares gained 48.75 percent on Tuesday after the company reported that it expects $10mn to $11 million in annual savings following operational update.

(NASDAQ: DEST) shares dropped 11.3 percent to $2.11. Destination Maternity shares gained 48.75 percent on Tuesday after the company reported that it expects $10mn to $11 million in annual savings following operational update. China Lending Corp (NASDAQ: CLDC) shares slipped 10.5 percent to $3.95.

(NASDAQ: CLDC) shares slipped 10.5 percent to $3.95. Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares fell 10.1 percent to $3.03.

(NASDAQ: MARK) shares fell 10.1 percent to $3.03. Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ: MOBL) dropped 9.3 percent to $3.44 after the company issued weak sales forecast and disclosed that CEO Barry Mainz was leaving the company.

(NASDAQ: MOBL) dropped 9.3 percent to $3.44 after the company issued weak sales forecast and disclosed that CEO Barry Mainz was leaving the company. SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE: SVU) declined 9.2 percent to $17.60 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and announced an agreement to acquire Associated Grocers of Florida for $180 million.

(NYSE: SVU) declined 9.2 percent to $17.60 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and announced an agreement to acquire Associated Grocers of Florida for $180 million. Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) slipped 6.8 percent to $14.73. JP Morgan downgraded Virtu Financial from Neutral to Underweight.

Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.