Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley and Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will speak in New York at 8:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on housing starts for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Federal Reserve will release its latest Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.
