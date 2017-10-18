Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2017 3:46am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley and Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will speak in New York at 8:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on housing starts for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Federal Reserve will release its latest Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.

