8 Stocks Moving On Trump's Latest Obamacare Comments

Health care stocks were as reactive as ever to Tuesday updates on insurance legislation.

From the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, a bipartisan team announced an agreement to stabilize the Affordable Care Act marketplaces.

The deal reached by Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander and Democratic Sen. Patty Murray would extend federal cost-sharing reduction payments for two years, allow states to change rules through a waiver, restore $106 million in outreach funds, and leave rules regarding essential benefits and pre-existing conditions intact.

The senators will work to recruit party support before proposing legislation this week.

"This is a small step, I'd like to undersell it, not oversell it," committee chairman Alexander said.

However, health insurance stocks popped on the news but quickly stabilized. At time of publication,

Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET) traded up 2.7 percent.

Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) up 2.5 percent.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) up 6.1 percent.

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) up 2.1 percent.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) up 3.7 percent.

Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) up 5.9 percent.

CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI) up 1.7 percent.

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) up 1.8 percent.

President Donald Trump warned that any negotiations were “short-term” solutions and maintained his familiar position on Obamacare.

