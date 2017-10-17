8 Stocks Moving On Trump's Latest Obamacare Comments
Health care stocks were as reactive as ever to Tuesday updates on insurance legislation.
From the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, a bipartisan team announced an agreement to stabilize the Affordable Care Act marketplaces.
The deal reached by Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander and Democratic Sen. Patty Murray would extend federal cost-sharing reduction payments for two years, allow states to change rules through a waiver, restore $106 million in outreach funds, and leave rules regarding essential benefits and pre-existing conditions intact.
The senators will work to recruit party support before proposing legislation this week.
"This is a small step, I'd like to undersell it, not oversell it," committee chairman Alexander said.
However, health insurance stocks popped on the news but quickly stabilized. At time of publication,
- Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET) traded up 2.7 percent.
- Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) up 2.5 percent.
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) up 6.1 percent.
- HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) up 2.1 percent.
- Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) up 3.7 percent.
- Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) up 5.9 percent.
- CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI) up 1.7 percent.
- Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) up 1.8 percent.
President Donald Trump warned that any negotiations were “short-term” solutions and maintained his familiar position on Obamacare.
