30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2017 12:33pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares jumped 36.2 percent to $2.19 after the company disclosed that it has received FDA protocol guidance for Phase 3 clinical trial with TSC in patients newly diagnosed with inoperable glioblastoma multiforme.
  • Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) shares jumped 27.4 percent to $3.58 after climbing 92.47 percent on Monday.
  • Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNT) surged 14.7 percent to $21.91 after the company reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results.
  • Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares rose 14 percent to $5.46.
  • Gravity Co., LTD. (ADR) (NASDAQ: GRVY) shares gained 13.1 percent to $48.30.
  • Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG) rose 11.8 percent to $1.52 as the company issued a joint release with Verizon and Qualcomm highlighting collaboration with Novatel Wireless for commercial deployment of 5G New Radio millimeter wave technology.
  • China Rapid Finance Ltd – ADR (NYSE: XRF) shares surged 10.3 percent to $11.99.
  • LiNiu Technology Group (NASDAQ: LINU) shares gained 9.7 percent to $2.30 after surging 17.98 percent on Monday.
  • Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ: SAVE) shares climbed 9.2 percent to $36.55 following an 8-K filing with the SEC. The company says total revenue per available seat mile for the third quarter of 2017 is expected to tumble by 6.5 percent year-over-year. However, results for September were better than in the same month last year.
  • Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) shares gained 7.9 percent to $5.47.
  • UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) jumped 5.4 percent to $203.57 as the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc NASDAQ: ABEO) gained 4.7 percent to $17.48. Abeona Therapeutics priced 5 million share public offering of common stock at $16.00 per share.
  • Long Island Iced Tea Corp (NASDAQ: LTEA) shares rose 4.5 percent to $2.55 as the company reported the addition of 5 new Senior Area Sales Managers.
  • Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) shares rose 3.8 percent to $76.76 as the company posted better-than-expected Q3 profit.
  • Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) surged 3.8 percent to $21.28. Jefferies upgraded Commercial Metals from Hold to Buy.
  • W W Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW) rose 3.4 percent to $188.51 on better-than-expected Q3 earnings.


Losers

  • Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) shares dropped 14.5 percent to $43.45 as the company reported downbeat Q3 results.
  • Impax Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: IPXL) shares tumbled 12.4 percent to $17.48. Impax Labs and Amneal Pharma agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction.
  • ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNK) shares fell 11.7 percent to $1.96. ModusLink reported a Q4 loss of $0.17 per share on revenue of $99.8 million.
  • Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ: IMDZ) shares dipped 11.4 percent to $8.95 as the company reported FDA feedback on Phase 3 clinical trial design for CMB305 in synovial sarcoma patients.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares declined 11.2 percent to $3.05.
  • VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) shares fell 8.5 percent to $5.95.
  • Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) shares slipped 8.4 percent to $22.40. Raymond James downgraded Briggs & Stratton from Market Perform to Underperform.
  • Leading Brands, Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: LBIX) shares fell 8.2 percent to $2.59 after climbing 24.23 percent on Monday.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) shares declined 8.1 percent to $3.07.
  • CCA Industries, Inc. (NYSE: CAW) shares fell 7.6 percent to $3.05. CCA Industries reported Q4 earnings of $0.05 per share on sales of $5.3 million.
  • Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ: VICL) dropped 7.4 percent to $2.65. Vical is expected to report Q3 financial results on Monday, October 23.
  • Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) fell 5.6 percent to $2.71 after the company announced plans to explore strategic alternatives for the SRAXmd healthcare business.
  • Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) fell 4.7 percent to $18.73. KLR Group downgraded Unit from Buy to Hold.
  • Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) dropped 3.6 percent to $173.15. Tyler Technologies announced the launch of the Traversa Ride 360™ application. KeyBanc downgraded Tyler Technologies from Overweight to Sector Weight.

