IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is touching all-time highs yet again after topping sales estimates in the third quarter: Link

Big banks continued reporting their respective earnings reports Tuesday morning. Here is a roundup of how some of Wall Street's biggest banks performed in the third quarter: Link

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has developed quite the reputation over the years for dabbling in all kinds of surprising businesses. Some work out in the long term and others don’t, but Amazon’s all-in mentality has made it the mad scientist of the retail sector: Link

Despite strong opposition from former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and the overall limitations imposed by federal illegality in the U.S., 2017 is shaping up to be a great year for the North American cannabis industry: Link

Wall Street Journal

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) plans to become the first company to test self-driving cars in New York City, a move aimed at asserting leadership in the race to develop autonomous cars and a potentially important step toward commercializing the technology: Link

A bug in the software used to connect the world’s wireless devices could give hackers a new way to snoop on Wi-Fi traffic, sending device manufacturers scrambling to release patches: Link

Reuters

A U.S. judge on Monday questioned attorneys defending the Trump administration about a classified report the government is using to justify its latest ban on citizens of some countries from entering the United States: Link

Microsoft Corp’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) secret internal database for tracking bugs in its own software was broken into by a highly sophisticated hacking group more than four years ago, according to five former employees, in only the second known breach of such a corporate database: Link

Bloomberg

Steve Bannon won’t abandon his war against congressional Republican incumbents, not even after President Donald Trump publicly pleaded for a truce that could salvage the tax overhaul at the heart of his legislative agenda: Link

Does the lack of worry in global financial markets worry you? A growing number of hedge fund managers are counting on it: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

USA Import Prices (MoM) for Sep 0.70% vs 0.50% Est; Export Prices (MoM) for Sep 0.80% vs 0.40% Est

Redbook Reports US Retail Sales During First 2 Weeks Of Oct. Down 1.4% MoM, Up 3.4% YoY

USA Industrial Production (MoM) for Sep 0.30% vs 0.30% Est; Manufacturing Production (MoM) for Sep 0.10% vs 0.10% Est

The housing market index for October is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Stifel upgraded Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) from Hold to Buy

Jefferies upgraded Commercial Metals (NYSE: CMC) from Hold to Buy

(NYSE: CMC) from Hold to Buy Keybanc downgraded Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) from Overweight to Sector Weight

(NYSE: TYL) from Overweight to Sector Weight Raymond James downgraded Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) from Market Perform to Underperform

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.

Posted-In: Market in 5 minutesNews Global Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.