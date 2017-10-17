35 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) shares surged 108.41 percent to close at $2.13 on Monday after the company disclosed an agreement with Beijing OriginWater Purification Engineering Technology Co., Ltd to collaborate on sewage treatment.
- Transenterix Inc (NASDAQ: TRXC) shares jumped 92.47 percent to close at $2.81 following FDA 510(k) clearance for its Senhance System.
- Digiliti Money Group Inc (OTC: DGLT) gained 56.86 percent to close at $0.800.
- Leading Brands, Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: LBIX) shares rose 24.23 percent to close at $2.82 on Monday after climbing 68.15 percent on Friday. Leading Brands reported a Q2 loss of $0.25 per share on revenue of $509,000.
- Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNET) shares gained 19.64 percent to close at $1.34 on Monday.
- Ruby Tuesday, Inc. (NYSE: RT) shares rose 18.59 percent to close at $2.36 on Monday after the company agreed to be acquired for $2.40 per share in cash.
- LiNiu Technology Group (NASDAQ: LINU) shares climbed 17.98 percent to close at $2.10 on volume.
- TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PETZ) shares gained 17.97 percent to close at $29.22 on Monday.
- Jupai Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: JP) shares rose 17.65 percent to close at $24.13.
- Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) shares surged 17.21 percent to close at $29.02 after the company announced an encouraging update for its CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) therapy for the treatment of patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.
- Patriot National Inc (NYSE: PN) shares rose 16.39 percent to close at $1.42 on Monday. Patriot National received an extension for continued listing and trading of the stock on the NYSE.
- Gravity Co., LTD. (ADR) (NASDAQ: GRVY) shares gained 15.47 percent to close at $42.69 on Monday.
- EnteroMedics Inc (NASDAQ: ETRM) jumped 15.46 percent to close at $2.24.
- Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) rose 11.64 percent to close at $21.10 after the company issued a strong forecast for the third quarter and announced a $50 million buyback plan.
- bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares gained 8.81 percent to close at $143.30. Evercore ISI Group upgraded bluebird bio from In-Line to Outperform.
- Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares gained 7.6 percent to close at $46.74 on Monday. BMO Capital upgrades Five Prime Therapeutics from Market Perform to Outperform.
Losers
- Meridian Waste Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MRDN) shares tumbled 22.31 percent to close at $0.940 on Monday.
- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) shares dipped 20.34 percent to close at $19.86 on Monday. Natural Health Trends reported Q3 preliminary sales of $40.1 million, versus $70.7 million in prior year quarter.
- Root9B Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RTNB) shares declined 17.78 percent to close at $0.740.
- TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) shares fell 15.68 percent to close at $9.27 on Monday. The FDA stated that GENUINE 3 results will cause an issue for getting an accelerated approval.
- Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: AKER) tumbled 15.4 percent to close at $0.890.
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) declined 14.38 percent to close at $2.56. Tandem Diabetes Care is expected to release its Q3 results on October 26, 2017.
- Inventure Foods Inc (NASDAQ: SNAK) shares dropped 14.29 percent to close at $4.38 on Monday.
- Cenveo, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVO) shares slipped 13.57 percent to close at $1.91.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMPE) shares dropped 13.36 percent to close at $0.936. Ampio Pharma priced $6.75 millio registered direct offering at $0.875 per share.
- TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) dropped 13.32 percent to close at $0.520 on Monday.
- Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares slipped 13 percent to close at $31.53.
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FENC) shares declined 12.29 percent to close at $10.56 after the company reported that its Phase 3 SIOPEL study met its primary endpoint.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares dropped 12.03 percent to close at $36.58. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MACOM Technology from Buy to Hold.
- Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) declined 12.03 percent to close at $6.40 on Monday as the company reported tenapanor reduces pain caused by IBS-C through the inhibition of TRPV-1 dependent signaling.
- Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) shares fell 11.5 percent to close at $5.99 after the company disclosed that Bruce Berkowitz decided to step down from the Sears board.
- Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) shares declined 10.5 percent to close at $30.16 on Monday.
- eGain Corp (NASDAQ: EGAN) shares fell 10.29 percent to close at $3.05.
- Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATRS) shares slipped 9.7 percent to close at $2.10 on Monday after tumbling 37.80 percent on Friday.
- Imperva Inc (NASDAQ: IMPV) slipped 5.96 percent to close at $41.00. Piper Jaffray downgraded Imperva from Overweight to Neutral.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...