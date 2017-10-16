Wall Street's M&A Chatter From October 13-15: T-Mobile-Sprint, Radius Health, ANI Pharmaceuticals

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Friday, October 13 through Sunday, October 15, 2017.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Said to be Considering Sale

The Rumor:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ANIP) is considering a sale, according to a report by Bloomberg on Friday. ANI is working with a financial advisor, following reported interest from private equity firms and pharma companies, sources said.

The sale process may begin formally in the coming weeks, the sources added.

ANI Pharmaceuticals closed Friday at $60.11, up $5.88.

T-Mobile, Sprint Planned Merger Announcement without Divestitures

The Rumor:

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) are said to be planning to announce a merger agreement, but not announce any asset sales, according to sources reported by Reuters on Sunday. This follows a report last week that some DoJ staff were leaning against approval of a deal.

The companies are attempting to keep as much spectrum as possible prior to entering into negotiations with regulators, sources said. The deal is expected to be announced in late October or early November.

Sprint closed at $7.12, down 2 cents.

Chatter of Shire Interest in Radius Health

The Rumor:

Shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ: RDUS) rose as high as $39.25 on Friday, as traders circulated unconfirmed chat room chatter of interest from Shire (NASDAQ: SHPG). Traders mentioned a potential offer of $55 per share.

Radius had cancelled out of the Credit Suisse Healthcare conference scheduled for November.

Radius Health closed at $37.50, down 7 cents.

