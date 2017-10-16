38 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Leading Brands, Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: LBIX) shares climbed 68.15 percent to close at $2.27 on no formal news from company. The stock rallied 215 percent over Tuesday and Wednesday of this week amid trader speculation stock could be sympathy play on move higher in Helios & Matheson. However, Leading Brands shares sold off 27 percent on Thursday.
- China Lending Corp (NASDAQ: CLDC) shares surged 42.75 percent to close at $5.14 on Friday.
- Net Element International Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) shares surged 29.75 percent to close at $5.26 on Friday. Net Element disclosed that e-commerce and value-added integrated services volumes rose 134 percent year-over-year during the first half of 2017.
- Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTI) gained 28.48 percent to close at $2.12 on Friday.
- Rand Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLOG) shares rose 26.94 percent to close at $0.400 on Friday.
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) shares jumped 25 percent to close at $2.00 on Friday.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares surged 21.36 percent to close at $3.58 after the company disclosed that Sina Weibo is launching its first augmented-reality-enabled mobile application, named SuiShouPai.
- OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) shares climbed 18.75 percent to close at $19.00 after pricing its IPO at $16 per share.
- Patriot National Inc (NYSE: PN) shares rose 18.45 percent to close at $1.22 on Friday.
- Secoo Holding Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: SECO) shares gained 17.07 percent to close at $8.16 on Friday.
- PhaseRx Inc (NASDAQ: PZRX) shares climbed 16.38 percent to close at $1.03 as the company reported corporate restructuring and announced plans to review strategic alternatives.
- TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares jumped 14.73 percent to close at $0.600 on Friday.
- PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: PLXP) shares rose 14.5 percent to close at $7.50 on Friday.
- Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ: SOHU) shares gained 13.06 percent to close at $64.50 as the company disclosed that its subsidiary Sogou Inc. has filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for IPO.
- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) shares rose 12.51 percent to close at $26.99.
- Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PLSE) shares climbed 11.85 percent to close at $24.44 on Friday.
Losers
- Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATRS) shares tumbled 37.80 percent to close at $2.32 after the company disclosed the receipt of an FDA letter that notified the company of deficiencies in its XYOSTED NDA filing.
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) declined 36.11 percent to close at $2.99 after the company reported a proposed offering of common stock and series A and B warrants.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc NASDAQ: CASI) shares dipped 25.27 percent to close at $2.72 on Friday after climbing 10.98 percent on Thursday.
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: RNN) shares fell 24.13 percent to close at $2.17 as the company disclosed a $8 million registered direct offering.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) shares declined 22.25 percent to close at $2.90 after jumping 123.35 percent on Thursday.
- Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) shares declined 21.91 percent to close at $20.21 on Friday.
- Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) tumbled 20.11 percent to close at $47.01 after the company offered a warning related to its upcoming third-quarter results Thursday afternoon. Applied Optoelectronics reduced its third-quarter sales guidance from a prior $107 million-$115 million to a new range of $88 million-$89 million. Earnings per share are expected to come in between $1.04 and $1.09, well below the previous guidance figures in the range of $1.30-$1.43.
- Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ: MTEM) shares declined 19.45 percent to close at $9.11 on Friday.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares fell 19.42 percent to close at $4.15 on Friday.
- Sify Technologies Limited (ADR) (NASDAQ: SIFY) shares dropped 19.15 percent to close at $1.52 on Friday.
- Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: AKER) fell 15.87 percent to close at $1.06 on Friday.
- NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) shares tumbled 15.07 percent to close at $9.39 as the company posted weak preliminary results for the third quarter.
- Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARLZ) shares declined 14.72 percent to close at $1.68 on Friday.
- Sunshine Heart Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) dropped 13.96 percent to close at $8.26. CHF Solutions reported the effectiveness of 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
- Roka Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: ROKA) shares slipped 12.33 percent to close at $1.92 on Friday.
- Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) shares declined 11.09 percent to close at $11.94. Hostess Brands disclosed the retirement of its CEO Bill Toler effective March 1, 2018 or sooner if a replacement is appointed. UBS downgraded Hostess Brands from Neutral to Sell.
- Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) declined 10.52 percent to close at $4.34 following a shelf registration filing for a $150 million mixed securities shelf offering. The offering news followed an earlier after-hours 13G filing from Cambridge Isotope Labs which showed a 7.1 percent stake in the company.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) dropped 10.51 percent to close at $57.72 on Friday after reports have surfaced claiming downed power lines may be responsible for starting the devastating wild fires in Northern California. Investors are majorly concerned about potential liability for the fires.
- Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: KTOV) shares slipped 9.83 percent to close at $2.66.
- Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ITEK) declined 7.12 percent to close at $2.74 after the company reported filing of preliminary proxy statement for a deal with Rocket Pharma.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) shares dropped 7.05 percent to close at $94.97 on downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ: SCWX) dropped 5 percent to close at $11.31. Barclays downgraded Secureworks from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
