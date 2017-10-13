Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 13

Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Friday, October 13, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

2:44:21 pm: PCG Pac Gas & Elec Nov 17 $60 Calls Sweep (5) at the Bid: 500 @ $1.75 vs 15 OI; Ref=$57.41

2:07:51 pm: PCG Pac Gas & Elec Dec 15 $55 Puts Sweep (12) at the Ask: 500 @ $1.851 vs 153 OI; Ref=$57.48

1:46:12 pm: MOMO MOMO Nov 17 $30 Puts at the Bid: 2100 @ $0.901 vs 1544 OI; Ref=$33.1

12:46:18 pm: ACAD Acadia Nov 17 $33 Puts Sweep (3) at the Ask: 2000 @ $1.301 vs 14 OI; Ref=$36.0

12:17:45 pm: FB FaceBook Oct 27 $175 Puts Sweep (5) at the Ask: 1542 @ $2.999 vs 350 OI; Ref=$174.165

11:54:39 am: CREE CREE Oct 20 $28.5 Puts Sweep (38) at the Bid: 674 @ $0.961 vs 294 OI; Ref=$29.19

11:27:44 am: OCN Ocwen Jan, 2019 $3.5 Calls at the Ask: 500 @ $0.801 vs 208 OI; Ref=$3.67

10:27:28 am: ZGNX Zogenix Nov 17 $39 Puts Sweep (37) at the Bid: 1156 @ $2.801 vs 24 OI; Ref=$39.65

10:15:39 am: DAL Delta Oct 20 $53.5 Calls Sweep (65) at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.539 vs 871 OI; Ref=$53.22

10:14:56 am: SQ Square Jan 19 $34 Calls Sweep (24) at the Bid: 1132 @ $2.101 vs 949 OI; Ref=$32.56

10:03:19 am: BBRY BlackBerry Nov 3 $11.5 Calls Sweep (16) at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.5 vs 124 OI; Ref=$11.59

9:51:02 am: M Macys Jan, 2019 $13 Puts at the Ask: 2120 @ $0.96 vs 1282 OI; Ref=$20.24

9:37:32 am: VRX Valeant Nov 24 $14 Calls at the Ask: 500 @ $1.011 vs 241 OI; Ref=$13.55

9:36:48 am: STX Seagate Dec 15 $30 Puts at the Bid: 1660 @ $0.651

9:32:08 am: SOHU SOHU Nov 17 $62.5 Calls Sweep (31) at the Ask: 534 @ $2.401 vs 27 OI; Ref=$60.64

