12 Stocks Moving Following China Import News
Shares of American and other international-based companies who export metals and other commodities were mostly trading higher on Friday after China reported its total imports for the month of September had risen by 18.7 percent, Bloomberg reported.
"The improvement in imports is impressive," Tao Dong, vice chairman for Greater China at Credit Suisse in Hong Kong told Bloomberg. "This seems to be a reflection of a modest picking up in China's growth led by the commodities and machinery sectors, on top of a robust IT industry. The economy is improving."
Here's a roundup of one dozen stocks that appear to be moving higher on China's imports moving higher with particular strength seen in aluminum stocks.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) +5.28 percent
- BHP Billiton Limited (ADR) (NYSE: BHP) +3.12 percent
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) +8.92 percent
- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) +1.57 percent
- Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR) (NYSE: SID) +4.66 percent
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) +2.03 percent
- ArcelorMittal SA (ADR) (NYSE: MT) +7.88 percent
- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) +1.64 percent
- Rio Tinto plc (ADR) (NYSE: RIO) +3.71 percent
- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) +1.63 percent
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) +7.31 percent
- Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE: VALE) +4.10 percent
