12 Stocks Moving Following China Import News

Shares of American and other international-based companies who export metals and other commodities were mostly trading higher on Friday after China reported its total imports for the month of September had risen by 18.7 percent, Bloomberg reported.

"The improvement in imports is impressive," Tao Dong, vice chairman for Greater China at Credit Suisse in Hong Kong told Bloomberg. "This seems to be a reflection of a modest picking up in China's growth led by the commodities and machinery sectors, on top of a robust IT industry. The economy is improving."

Here's a roundup of one dozen stocks that appear to be moving higher on China's imports moving higher with particular strength seen in aluminum stocks.

AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) +5.28 percent

(NYSE: AKS) +5.28 percent BHP Billiton Limited (ADR) (NYSE: BHP) +3.12 percent

(NYSE: BHP) +3.12 percent Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) +8.92 percent

(NYSE: CLF) +8.92 percent Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) +1.57 percent

(NYSE: CMC) +1.57 percent Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR) (NYSE: SID) +4.66 percent

(NYSE: SID) +4.66 percent Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) +2.03 percent

(NYSE: FCX) +2.03 percent ArcelorMittal SA (ADR) (NYSE: MT) +7.88 percent

(NYSE: MT) +7.88 percent Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) +1.64 percent

(NYSE: NUE) +1.64 percent Rio Tinto plc (ADR) (NYSE: RIO) +3.71 percent

(NYSE: RIO) +3.71 percent Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) +1.63 percent

(NASDAQ: STLD) +1.63 percent United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) +7.31 percent

(NYSE: X) +7.31 percent Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE: VALE) +4.10 percent

