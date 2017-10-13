28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ITEK) rose 28.5 percent to $3.79 in pre-market trading after the company reported filing of preliminary proxy statement for a deal with Rocket Pharma.

(NASDAQ: ITEK) rose 28.5 percent to $3.79 in pre-market trading after the company reported filing of preliminary proxy statement for a deal with Rocket Pharma. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) gained 12.4 percent to $10.35 after the company reported new data related to MRG-106 on mycosis fungoides form of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

(NASDAQ: MGEN) gained 12.4 percent to $10.35 after the company reported new data related to MRG-106 on mycosis fungoides form of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares rose 9.3 percent to $2.35 in the pre-market trading session after declining 59.81 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: ACRX) shares rose 9.3 percent to $2.35 in the pre-market trading session after declining 59.81 percent on Thursday. Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) rose 7.6 percent to $92.74 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that an FDA panel has unanimously recommended approval of its LUXTURNA.

(NASDAQ: ONCE) rose 7.6 percent to $92.74 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that an FDA panel has unanimously recommended approval of its LUXTURNA. Benitec Biopharma Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: BNTC) shares rose 6 percent to $2.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.63 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: BNTC) shares rose 6 percent to $2.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.63 percent on Thursday. Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) rose 5.8 percent to $2.38 in pre-market trading after falling 5.86 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: ATHX) rose 5.8 percent to $2.38 in pre-market trading after falling 5.86 percent on Thursday. Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: KNDI) rose 5.5 percent to $8.65 in the pre-market trading session after slipping 0.61 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: KNDI) rose 5.5 percent to $8.65 in the pre-market trading session after slipping 0.61 percent on Thursday. NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ: NLNK) shares rose 5.3 percent to $11.85 in pre-market trading after climbing 2.65 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: NLNK) shares rose 5.3 percent to $11.85 in pre-market trading after climbing 2.65 percent on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) rose 4.9 percent to $29.78 after gaining 1.14 percent on Thursday.

(NYSE: OMI) rose 4.9 percent to $29.78 after gaining 1.14 percent on Thursday. Cemex SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE: CX) rose 4.6 percent to $8.36 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.32 percent on Thursday.

(NYSE: CX) rose 4.6 percent to $8.36 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.32 percent on Thursday. J.Jill Inc (NYSE: JILL) shares rose 4.3 percent to $5.07 in pre-market trading after tumbling 51.06 percent on Thursday.

(NYSE: JILL) shares rose 4.3 percent to $5.07 in pre-market trading after tumbling 51.06 percent on Thursday. ArcelorMittal SA (ADR) (NYSE: MT) shares rose 4.3 percent to $28.24 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.30 percent on Thursday.

(NYSE: MT) shares rose 4.3 percent to $28.24 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.30 percent on Thursday. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) rose 3.6 percent to $38.50 in pre-market trading. LKQ is expected to release Q3 financial results on October 26, 2017.

(NASDAQ: LKQ) rose 3.6 percent to $38.50 in pre-market trading. LKQ is expected to release Q3 financial results on October 26, 2017. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares rose 3.3 percent to $5.94 in the pre-market trading session after slipping 0.17 percent on Thursday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATRS) shares fell 40.4 percent to $2.22 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed the receipt of an FDA letter that notified the company of deficiencies in its XYOSTED NDA filing.

(NASDAQ: ATRS) shares fell 40.4 percent to $2.22 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed the receipt of an FDA letter that notified the company of deficiencies in its XYOSTED NDA filing. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) fell 25.9 percent to $3.47 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed offering of common stock and series A and B warrants.

(NASDAQ: TNDM) fell 25.9 percent to $3.47 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed offering of common stock and series A and B warrants. Sunshine Heart Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) fell 23.9 percent to $7.31 in pre-market trading. CHF Solutions reported the effectiveness of 1-for-20 reverse stock split.

(NASDAQ: CHFS) fell 23.9 percent to $7.31 in pre-market trading. CHF Solutions reported the effectiveness of 1-for-20 reverse stock split. Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) fell 21.2 percent to $46.35 in pre-market trading after the company offered a warning related to its upcoming third-quarter results Thursday afternoon. Applied Optoelectronics reduced its third-quarter sales guidance from a prior $107 million-$115 million to a new range of $88 million-$89 million. Earnings per share are expected to come in between $1.04 and $1.09, well below the previous guidance figures in the range of $1.30-$1.43.

(NASDAQ: AAOI) fell 21.2 percent to $46.35 in pre-market trading after the company offered a warning related to its upcoming third-quarter results Thursday afternoon. Applied Optoelectronics reduced its third-quarter sales guidance from a prior $107 million-$115 million to a new range of $88 million-$89 million. Earnings per share are expected to come in between $1.04 and $1.09, well below the previous guidance figures in the range of $1.30-$1.43. Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) shares fell 10.7 percent to $12.00 in pre-market trading. Hostess Brands disclosed the retirement of its CEO Bill Toler effective March 1, 2018 or sooner if a replacement is appointed. UBS downgraded Hostess Brands from Neutral to Sell.

(NASDAQ: TWNK) shares fell 10.7 percent to $12.00 in pre-market trading. Hostess Brands disclosed the retirement of its CEO Bill Toler effective March 1, 2018 or sooner if a replacement is appointed. UBS downgraded Hostess Brands from Neutral to Sell. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) fell 10.2 percent to $3.35 in the pre-market trading session after jumping 123.35 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: INFI) fell 10.2 percent to $3.35 in the pre-market trading session after jumping 123.35 percent on Thursday. Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) fell 9.3 percent to $4.40 in pre-market trading following a shelf registration filing for a $150 million mixed securities shelf offering. The offering news followed an earlier after-hours 13G filing from Cambridge Isotope Labs which showed a 7.1 percent stake in the company.

(NASDAQ: ECYT) fell 9.3 percent to $4.40 in pre-market trading following a shelf registration filing for a $150 million mixed securities shelf offering. The offering news followed an earlier after-hours 13G filing from Cambridge Isotope Labs which showed a 7.1 percent stake in the company. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) fell 8.8 percent to $18.70 in pre-market trading. The stock had rallied more than 200 percent since October 5. Shares tumbled nearly 40 percent by the close of Thursday's trade as investors took profits following the recent massive rally. Adding to the volatility, Citron Research's Andrew Left got involved, disclosing on Wednesday his belief that Helios and Matheson was likely a strong short. Left was out Thursday afternoon announcing that he had cover his short in the stock.

(NASDAQ: HMNY) fell 8.8 percent to $18.70 in pre-market trading. The stock had rallied more than 200 percent since October 5. Shares tumbled nearly 40 percent by the close of Thursday's trade as investors took profits following the recent massive rally. Adding to the volatility, Citron Research's Andrew Left got involved, disclosing on Wednesday his belief that Helios and Matheson was likely a strong short. Left was out Thursday afternoon announcing that he had cover his short in the stock. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOX) shares fell 8 percent to $23.45 in pre-market trading after rising 0.04 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: FOX) shares fell 8 percent to $23.45 in pre-market trading after rising 0.04 percent on Thursday. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc NASDAQ: CASI) fell 7.7 percent to $3.36 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.98 percent on Thursday.

NASDAQ: CASI) fell 7.7 percent to $3.36 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.98 percent on Thursday. MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares fell 5 percent to $5.20 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: MNKD) shares fell 5 percent to $5.20 in pre-market trading. Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) shares fell 4.8 percent to $33.11 after dropping 5.82 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: SGH) shares fell 4.8 percent to $33.11 after dropping 5.82 percent on Thursday. BioTime, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) fell 4.1 percent to $2.62 in pre-market trading after the company announced an offering of common stock.

(NYSE: BTX) fell 4.1 percent to $2.62 in pre-market trading after the company announced an offering of common stock. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares fell 4 percent to $12.59 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.16 percent on Thursday.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers Andrew LeftNews Short Sellers Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.