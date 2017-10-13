Wall Street's M&A Chatter From October 12: Kroger, Genesis Capital, Inotek Pharma-Rocket Pharma

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Thursday, October 12, 2017.

Inotek Pharmaceuticals Files Preliminary Proxy Statement for Proposed Merger with Rocket Pharmaceuticals

The Proxy Statement:

Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ITEK) announced in a filing with the SEC of the company's preliminary proxy statement in connection with the previously announced proposed merger with Rocket Pharmaceuticals. Rocket shareholders will receive shares of newly issued Inotek common shares in a private placement at the closing, with Rocket shareholders owning approximately 81 percent of the combined company.

The merger is subject to approval by Inotek stockholders and is expected to close in Q1 of 2018.

Inotek Pharmaceuticals closed Thursday at $2.95, and traded as high as $3.77 after-hours.

Kroger Said to Receive Interest from 7-Eleven Owner

The Rumor:

Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) traded higher as DealReporter said the company is attracting takeover interest for its convenience stores, including from 7-11 owner Seven & I Holdings and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (USA) (OTC: ANCTF). Kroger announced it was intent on exploring strategic alternatives for the convenience store business.

Kroger closed at $21.00, up 22 cents.

Genesis Capital

The Deal:

Specialty commercial lending platform, Genesis Capital, LLC, announced it's being acquired from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P. and management. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

