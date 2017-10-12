Market Overview

Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 12
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 12, 2017 4:33pm   Comments
Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Thursday, October 12, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:58:56 pm: GM GM Jan 19 $46 Calls at the Ask: 5500 @ $1.5 vs 3690 OI; Ref=$44.865

3:40:54 pm: AAN Aaron's Feb 16 $40 Puts at the Ask: 700 @ $2.75 vs 73 OI; Ref=$42.49

2:23:13 pm: VHC VirnetX Jan 19 $7 Puts Sweep (26) at the Bid: 1680 @ $2.06 vs 1112 OI; Ref=$8.45

2:21:42 pm: NAK N Dynasty Feb 16 $2 Puts Sweep (10) at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.4 vs 669 OI; Ref=$2.1401

2:17:31 pm: UNH UnitedHealth Oct 20 $190 Puts Sweep (3) at the Ask: 3559 @ $1.65 vs 890 OI; Ref=$193.63

1:20:52 pm: INTC Intel Dec 15 $42 Calls at the Bid: 5000 @ $0.341 vs 1295 OI; Ref=$39.275

12:56:16 pm: VIPS VipShop Jan 19 $7 Calls at the Bid: 500 @ $1.4 vs 91 OI; Ref=$7.94

12:49:28 pm: CBI Chicago Bridge & Iron Oct 27 $16 Calls Sweep (25) at the Bid: 895 @ $0.801 vs 237 OI; Ref=$15.7799

11:49:13 am: TGTX TG Therapeutics May 18 $18 Calls at the Bid: 500 @ $1.051 vs 0 OI; Ref=$11.35

11:46:12 am: VIAB Viacom Oct 20 $24 Calls at the Ask: 741 @ $0.95 vs 20 OI; Ref=$23.99

11:43:25 am: JCP JC Penney May 18 $6 Puts Sweep (6) at the Bid: 1073 @ $2.82 vs 14 OI; Ref=$3.385

11:32:54 am: CHS Chico's FAS Jan 19 $7 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 1432 @ $0.475 vs 1088 OI; Ref=$7.6192

11:30:39 am: ZIOP Ziopharm Jan, 2019 $7 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 500 @ $2.601 vs 69 OI; Ref=$5.69

10:48:46 am: MNKD Mannkind Nov 17 $3.5 Calls Sweep (14) at the Ask: 1000 @ $1.601 vs 489 OI; Ref=$5.05

10:40:53 am: RHT Red Hat Oct 20 $121 Calls Sweep (44) at the Ask: 688 @ $1.194 vs 284 OI; Ref=$120.52

10:17:13 am: CVS CVS May 18 $70 Puts at the Ask: 500 @ $3.75 vs 215 OI; Ref=$74.17

10:14:38 am: JD JD.com Nov 3 $40 Puts Sweep (16) at the Bid: 1130 @ $2.041 vs 87 OI; Ref=$38.815

10:08:43 am: BUFF Blue Buffalo Nov 17 $27.5 Puts Sweep (6) at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.975 vs 491 OI; Ref=$28.51 Signals 10:07:31 am: 9:48:11 am: MU

Micron Jan 19 $46 Puts Sweep (19) at the Bid: 2000 @ $6.401 vs 307 OI; Ref=$41.47

9:32:36 am: SNAP SNAP Dec 15 $17 Calls Sweep (28) at the Ask: 5034 @ $1.069 vs 743 OI; Ref=$15.9899

