33 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) shares jumped 75.5 percent to $2.93 after jumping 14.38 percent on Wednesday. Infinity Pharma reported an IPI-549 late-breaking presentation at the 2017 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting.
- Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares surged 43.5 percent to $7.75 after the company disclosed that its pivotal Phase 3 study of tenapanor hit primary and all secondary endpoints.
- Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ: POLA) shares gained 16.6 percent to $6.19 as the company disclosed that it has Receives multi-unit purchase order of DC Power Systems from new Tier-1 wireless carrier for Puerto Rico market.
- ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) climbed 11.3 percent to $3.51 after surging 12.10 percent on Wednesday.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) surged 9.7 percent to $4.41 after the company disclosed that its Phase 2a trial of ANAVEX2-73 met primary and secondary endpoints.
- Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ: SPAR) rose 9.7 percent to $13.32 after the company issued details of its long-term growth objectives. Spartan Motors expects $1 billion in sales by 2020 and 10 percent adjusted EBITDA margin.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CASI) shares climbed 8.6 percent to $3.56 after surging 47.75 percent on Wednesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals Director He Wei-Wu bought 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.95.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares gained 7.4 percent to $4.08. Benchmark downgraded Glu Mobile from Buy to Hold.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) shares climbed 7.1 percent to $1.89 after gaining 9.32 percent on Wednesday.
- Cleantech Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: CLNT) gained 6.3 percent to $5.28 as the company reported that its subsidiary entered into an exclusivity agreement for a potential acquisition.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares gained 6.1 percent to $5.80 after tumbling 18.48 percent on Wednesday.
- Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) climbed 5.6 percent to $30.00. Axcelis will replace Landauer Inc. (NYSE: LDR) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on October 19.
- Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ: MTBC) shares rose 5.5 percent to $3.47 after climbing 15.03 percent on Wednesday.
- Steadymed Ltd (NASDAQ: STDY) gained 5.1 percent to $3.36 after the company disclosed that it has received a Notice of Allowance for its European patent relating to enhanced reduction of infusion-site pain.
- NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) shares rose 5.1 percent to $12.98. NMI Holdings will replace SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCLN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on October 16.
Losers
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares dipped 57 percent to $2.30 after the company disclosed that it received a CRL from the FDA regarding its NDA for DSUVIA. The FDA did not approve the NDA in its present form.
- J.Jill Inc (NYSE: JILL) tumbled 49.4 percent to $5.03 after the company issued a weak earnings outlook for the third quarter. The company expects adjusted earnings $0.08-$0.10 per share versus the sell-side consensus estimate of $0.19.
- NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NSTG) shares dropped 34.6 percent to $10.24 as the company issued weak preliminary guidance for the third quarter. The company also reduced its Q3 Product & Service sales guidance.
- Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) declined 19.8 percent to $1.90 after the company reported restructuring to focus resources on commercial strategy and announced plans to cut workforce by 30 percent.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares dropped 17.5 percent to $27.14 after rising 17.96 percent on Wednesday.
- Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc NASDAQ: HAWK) slipped 16.1 percent to $37.10. Blackhawk reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter, but issued a disappointing forecast for the year. Raymond James downgraded Blackhawk from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Bioblast Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: ORPN) shares declined 11.8 percent to $2.86.
- Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) fell 11.4 percent to $17.56. Protagonist Therapeutics priced 3.53 million share public offering of common stock at $17 per share.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares slipped 9.5 percent to $2.54.
- Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSE: AWX) shares dropped 8.8 percent to $1.96.
- Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ: NURO) declined 7.9 percent to $2.13. NeuroMetrix is expected to release Q3 financial results on October 19, 2017.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares dropped 7.4 percent to $3.43 after gaining 48.00 percent on Wednesday.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares fell 7.2 percent to $5.42 after rising 26.96 percent on Wednesday.
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) fell 5.5 percent to $25.40 after the company cut its guidance for the third quarter. The company lowered sales outlook from $1.29-$1.35 billion to $1.25-$1.26 billion. Adjusted EPS guidance was reduced from $0.55-$0.61 to $0.54-$0.56. Instinet downgraded Juniper from Buy to Neutral.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) declined 5.3 percent to $198.22. Dominos reported upbeat quarterly results and announced a $1.25 billion buyback plan.
- Monro Inc (NASDAQ: MNRO) slipped 4.9 percent to $51.00. Jefferies downgraded Monro from Buy to Hold.
- Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares fell 4.1 percent to $7.92 following an S-3 filing showing registration for a $300 million mixed securities shelf offering.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) dropped 3.5 percent to $48.93. Credit Suisse downgraded Williams-Sonoma from Neutral to Underperform.
